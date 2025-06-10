You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India's startup ecosystem continues to attract early-stage capital, recently Flick TV and Roomstory (.ai) announced fresh funding rounds to fuel growth in the OTT and interior design markets, respectively.

Flick TV Raises USD 2.3 Million

Flick TV, a mobile-first OTT platform specialising in vertically shot, under-five-minute drama episodes, has raised USD 2.3 million in a seed round led by Stellaris Venture Partners, with additional backing from Gemba Capital and Titan Capital.

Founded by Kushal Singhal and Pratik Anand, the platform aims to redefine how short-form storytelling is consumed in India. With over 100 original titles in the pipeline across genres like romance, thrillers, and slice-of-life, the startup plans to expand into four regional languages and integrate generative AI tools for scripting, storyboarding, and visual planning.

Flick TV will adopt a hybrid monetisation model, offering both micropayments per episode and subscription options. The team includes former ShareChat, Meesho, and Pocket FM professionals, bringing strong operational and tech expertise to the venture.

"The micro-drama format taps into snackable time with compelling storytelling. We believe this could be a USD 5 billion market in India within the next five years," said Singhal.

Roomstory.ai Raises INR 3 Crore

In a parallel development, Roomstory.ai, an AI-native interior shopping assistant, has secured INR 3 crore in a pre-seed round led by Rukam Sitara Fund. The capital will be used to advance AI capabilities, launch web and mobile platforms, and grow a community of design enthusiasts.

Founded by architect-entrepreneurs Ekatva Jain, Sahil Lunia, and Punit Jain, Roomstory.ai bridges the gap between inspiration and action. Its platform allows users to browse styled rooms and instantly shop every product via direct retail links creating a seamless, Pinterest-like discovery and commerce experience.

"Roomstory doesn't just show you a beautiful room, it hands you the exact tools to recreate it," said CEO Jain. The company aims to tap into India's USD 76 billion home and interior shopping opportunity, a sector growing at 30 per cent CAGR through 2027.

Investors believe Roomstory's visual-first commerce approach, powered by AI, is poised to disrupt a space long underserved by technology. "This is a bold, intuitive idea rooted in deep design expertise," said Archana Jahagirdar, Founder and Managing Partner at Rukam Sitara Fund.