RPSG Ventures to Acquire 40% Stake in Luxury Label Falguni Shane Peacock

The investment will enable FSP to accelerate its growth strategy across key markets, expand into new categories.

RPSG Ventures Limited, the strategic arm of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has announced that it has signed agreements to acquire a 40 per cent stake in FSP Design Private Limited, the company behind luxury fashion label Falguni Shane Peacock (FSP).

According to the agreements, RPSG Ventures will acquire a 40 per cent stake through a combination of primary investment and secondary share purchase from existing shareholders Falguni Shane Peacock, Shane Jude Peacock, and other shareholders. RPSG Ventures will also have the right to acquire an additional 10 per cent stake in FSP Design within a period of 18-24 months of completion of the initial transaction.

The agreement marks RPSG Ventures' entry into the luxury fashion segment and also enables it to build a diversified portfolio in the lifestyle space.

Shashwat Goenka, Vice Chairman, RPSG Group, said, "Falguni Shane Peacock reflects the emergence of a modern Indian luxury identity, rooted in heritage yet unapologetically global in its expression. Our partnership is driven by a clear belief: Indian craftsmanship and contemporary design deserve a global stage. FSP has the brand equity, the authenticity, and the creative depth, and we are proud to support this next phase of its growth."

Founded by Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock, FSP reported revenues from operations of INR 91.75 crore in FY 2024-25, up from INR 76.50 crore in FY 2023-24 and INR 68.50 crore in FY 2022-23, with sales across India and overseas through exclusive brand outlets, multi-brand stores, and online channels.

Falguni Peacock, Co-Founder and Creative Director, FSP, said, "This partnership marks a new chapter for us. RPSG's belief in our vision gives us the support to scale globally while staying true to our heritage and craftsmanship. We look forward to building the future of Indian luxury together."