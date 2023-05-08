RR Kabel Files IPO Papers For INR 225 Crore

The proceeds from the IPO will be used towards funding repayment or prepayment of loans taken from banks and financial institutions, estimated at INR 170 crore

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Freepik

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

TPG Capital-backed wires and cables manufacturer RR Kabel Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO), according to a PTI report.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to INR 225 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of over 1.72 crore equity shares by promoters and other shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). The proceeds from the IPO will be used towards funding repayment or prepayment of loans taken from banks and financial institutions, estimated at INR 170 crore.

Besides the four promoter groups selling shareholders, US-based private equity firm TPG Asia VII SF Pte Ltd is looking to sell up to 12.9 million shares. The PE player currently holds a 20.99% stake in RR Kabel, with 23.3 million shares. The other selling shareholder is Ram Ratna Wires Ltd, which has put its entire 1.23 per cent stake or 1.36 million shares on offer, said the DRHP.

RR Kabel, part of RR Global Group, posted a net profit of INR 214 crore and revenues of INR 4,386 crore in the financial year 2021-22 (FY22). For the nine months ended December 2022, the company reported a net profit of INR 125 crore and revenues of INR 4,083 crore, as per the report.

RR Kabel is claimed to be one of the fastest growing consumer electrical companies in India, having a strong presence in wires and cables, and fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG).
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

IPO News and Trends Government Investments SEBI

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Binance Pauses Withdrawals Twice In 24 Hours, Imposes Higher Transaction Fees

Within 10 hours of resumption, on Monday, it announced it was temporarily closing its Bitcoin withdrawals due to a large pending transaction volume.

By Paromita Gupta

News and Trends

Mass Layoffs Are Last Resort, Says Tim Cook

Cook's statement comes amid ongoing cost-cutting measures and a slowdown in hiring at the tech giant

By Teena Jose

Making a Change

How to Break Bad Habits and Make Better Ones

Don't fall into old routines that hold you back.

By Jack Canfield

Leadership

5 Soft Skills Every Employee Needs Today

With these five soft skills, employees have a better chance to get ahead in today's changing workplace.

By Cheri Beranek

News and Trends

Artificial General Intelligence: The Next Frontier In Technology

For an AI to be classified as AGI, it needs to have certain characteristics such as common sense, background knowledge, transfer learning, abstraction, and causality. Vision from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the aptest example of what AGI can be like

By Paromita Gupta

Thought Leaders

7 Reasons to Trust Your Gut When Starting a Business

You know what's right for you, so trust yourself!

By Kartik Jobanputra