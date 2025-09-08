Four MoUs are: with TIFR for HGCAL project collaboration, with Polaron Infotech for cybersecurity, with Rajarambapu Institute of Technology to nurture talent, and with MONK9 Tech Pvt Ltd for advanced packaging technology.

RRP Electronics Ltd has signed four strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) at the Semicon India 2025 conference.

The first agreement was sealed with the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) for the HGCAL project linked to the upgrade of the CMS experiment at CERN, Geneva. This project necessitates the use of advanced OSAT facilities and reaffirms RRP's expertise in high-end semiconductor applications.

In a separate agreement, RRP partnered with Polaron Infotech to strengthen cybersecurity within the semiconductor supply chain. The alliance is expected to safeguard intellectual property and ensure operational resilience across the sector.

"Cybersecurity poses a big challenge in recent times. It is not just a technical necessity but a strategic imperative to embed cybersecurity across the semiconductor supply chain. Polaron Infotech, known for its cutting-edge solutions, will ensure that operations function reliably and securely," said Rajendra Chodankar, Chairman of RRP Electronics Ltd.

The company also joined hands with the Rajarambapu Institute of Technology, Sangli, to nurture a skilled workforce. The partnership will help design industry-aligned curricula, create semiconductor-focused courses, and provide internships and career opportunities for students.

The fourth MoU was signed with MONK9 Tech Pvt Ltd, enabling the use of RRP's advanced packaging technology and infrastructure for upcoming projects.

These collaborations are projected to generate revenues of over INR 15 crore while advancing skill development and innovation, the company said in a release.