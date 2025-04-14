₹10,000 Crore Fund of Funds to Focus on New-Age Tech Startups The Small Industries Development Bank of India is expected to manage the second scheme as well, according to the official.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry will allocate a major chunk of the second INR 10,000 crore Fund of Funds Scheme (FFS) to new entrepreneurs in sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence, and machine building, according to an official cited by PTI.

Earlier announced by Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union finance minister, during the budget announcement, the scheme intends to provide capital to the Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)-registered Alternative Investment Fund (AIFs), also known as daughter funds, who invest money into the startup ecosystem as part of fundraises through equity and equity linked-instruments.

According to PTI, the official said, "We are going to dedicate a lot of this Rs 10,000 crore fund of funds largely for the new age tech, AI, and machine building."

The Small Industries Development Bank of India is expected to manage the second scheme as well, according to the official.

Sitharaman also said during the announcement in February that a 'Fund of Funds' specifically for DeepTech will also be explored, as the new-age technology is growing more influential by the day to the next generation of startups. As part of the 'Ease of Doing Business' (EODB), an extension of the time limit under section 80-IAC for startups was also announced.

The initiative is supposed to extend the benefits provided under the section for another five years, with eligibility counted for startups incorporated before the 1st of April, 2030.

Earlier in the July 2024 Budget, Sitharaman had announced the abolition of 'Angel Tax' for investors of all classes, aimed at improving the capital flow into the ecosystem. The abolition was welcomed with open arms by investors and startup founders alike.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'This Has to Stop': JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Outlines How to Run a Successful Meeting

In his annual letter to shareholders Monday, the JPMorgan CEO wrote that meetings have the potential to slow a business down.

By Sherin Shibu
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By David James
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
News and Trends

Indian Cricketer Rinku Singh Invests INR 1.9 Cr in Sports Nutrition Brand BeastLife at INR 120 Cr Valuation

Co-founded in 2023 by fitness influencer Gaurav Taneja and Raj Gupta, BeastLife offers a range of premium sports nutrition products, with flagship offerings like the Pro Concentrate Whey Protein featuring Ultrasorb Tech, designed to optimise muscle recovery and athletic performance.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

91 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette