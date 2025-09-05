The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Inflection Point Ventures Leads INR 5 Cr Round in Men's Health Brand RxMen

RxMen, a Delhi-based men's health tech startup, has secured INR 5 crore in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The investment also drew participation from SPA Family Ventures, Ankit Goel, Seven Square Ventures, and included a grant from Prosus Group.

The company plans to utilise the fresh funds for brand building, introducing products under the RxMen label, and establishing co-branded clinics. With these initiatives, the startup aims to achieve positive EBITDA by October 2025.

Founded in 2023 by Shailja Mittal, RxMen operates as a clinic-led platform focusing on men's health. Its services address root-cause treatments across areas such as sexual health, hormonal balance, skin concerns, stress, and sleep disorders.

Over the past 20 months, the startup claims to have expanded revenue a hundredfold, reporting a monthly recurring revenue of USD 70,000 in August 2025 and projecting an annual recurring revenue of USD 1.7 million by the fiscal year 2026.

The platform claims to have completed more than 30,000 consultations and is currently handling around 6,000 consultations per month through a team of 30 specialists in urology, psychiatry, sexology, and therapy.

In the competitive space, RxMen will contend with Man Matters, Bold Care, and Traya.

SIG Tattva Invests INR 3.5 Cr in Crion Technologies

SIG Tattva, the corporate venture capital arm of Somany Impresa Group, has invested INR 3.5 crore in Crion Technologies, a company building advanced solutions across IoT, AI, AR/VR, and cloud.

Crion's flagship platform, Clonos, uses digital twin technology to enhance asset management by offering real-time insights and predictive analytics that help enterprises cut downtime and improve efficiency.

Alongside the investment, SIG Tattva introduced its flagship 'Pilot Before Pitch' (PBP) program aimed at reshaping collaboration between start-ups and enterprises. The launch brought together venture capital firms, start-ups, academia, and senior industry leaders for a day of open innovation.

Participants included Huddle Ventures, TVS Capital, Pontaq, Alteria Capital, Arali Ventures, Forge, and Nirman Venture. The program featured start-up showcases, panel discussions, and sessions on how models like PBP can drive real-world adoption of breakthrough technologies.

As part of the launch, SIG Tattva hosted VCs, incubators, and accelerators at AGI Greenpac's Bhongir Glass Manufacturing Plant, a glass bottle facility. The visit highlighted Somany Impresa Group's industrial scale and demonstrated opportunities for start-ups to test and co-create solutions in live manufacturing environments.

IAN BioAngels Leads INR 4 Cr Funding in Health-Tech Startup Dectrocel

Health-tech startup Dectrocel has raised INR 4 crore in a funding round led by IAN Group-powered BioAngels, with participation from PadUp Ventures and Vinners. Prominent investors from IAN in this round include Nitin Zamre, Samir Kalia, and Mitesh Shah.

The Lucknow-based company said the funds will be used to scale commercial operations across India, strengthen its multimodal AI technology, and expand into global markets. The capital will also accelerate the launch of new AI-driven tools for CT, MRI, PET-CT, and hepato-pancreatico-biliary (HPB) diagnostic modules.

Founded in 2020 by Ankit Shukla, Saumya Shukla, and Nikhil Mishra, Dectrocel focuses on AI solutions for respiratory and HPB diseases. Its flagship product, DecXpert, is among the few AI-based diagnostic tools approved for clinical use in India by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. DecXpert interprets chest X-rays and CT scans, claiming results 10 times faster with 98 percent accuracy.

The company said DecXpert addresses the diagnostic gap caused by the severe shortage of radiologists in India, where the ratio stands at one for every 1,25,000 people. This shortage has led to delays of up to 10 days and error rates as high as 40 percent, particularly in smaller cities.

Dectrocel aims to scale DecXpert through OEM partnerships, expand in India's INR 1,000 crore digital X-ray market, and build an early presence in Southeast Asia while diversifying into new diagnostic modules.