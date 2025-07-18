SaaS Startup SocialPilot Acquired by Sweden's group.one in USD 50 Mn Deal Despite the acquisition, SocialPilot's leadership and operations will remain unchanged. Founders Bagadiya and Mehta will continue to lead the company independently.

By Entrepreneur Staff

In a landmark moment for India's software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystem, SocialPilot, a bootstrapped social media marketing platform founded in 2014, has been acquired by Swedish digital solutions provider group.one. The deal, valued at over USD 50 million, represents one of the most significant exits for a founder-led and venture-free SaaS company in India.

Started by Jimit Bagadiya and Tejas Mehta, SocialPilot was built with a clear mission: to help small businesses manage their social media with efficiency and affordability. Without raising any external capital, the startup grew into a globally used platform offering a suite of tools for scheduling posts, managing accounts, collaborating with teams, and generating analytics across channels such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Today, the company boasts nearly USD 10 million in annual recurring revenue and serves customers across North America, Europe, and Asia. Its lean yet distributed team and product-led growth model have made it a standout example of capital-efficient SaaS success.

The acquisition comes as group.one looks to strengthen its suite of digital tools for small and midsize businesses. The Sweden-based company currently serves over two million SMBs with services spanning cloud hosting, website building, and digital marketing. Adding SocialPilot to its portfolio will enhance its capabilities in the growing space of marketing automation.

"SocialPilot's customer-centric and product-led approach strongly aligns with our vision of empowering small businesses," said a spokesperson from group.one. "Their journey proves that world-class SaaS doesn't need to come from Silicon Valley or require millions in VC funding."

Despite the acquisition, SocialPilot's leadership and operations will remain unchanged. Founders Bagadiya and Mehta will continue to lead the company independently.

"We didn't set out to get acquired. We set out to build a product that truly helps small businesses grow," said Bagadiya. "This partnership allows us to do that at a much larger scale—without compromising our values of simplicity, sustainability, and customer obsession."

The deal underscores a growing shift in India's tech narrative, where bootstrapped firms are showing that profitability and global relevance can be achieved without external funding.
