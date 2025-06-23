Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Launches INR 169.74 Cr IPO The public issue will open on June 20, 2025, and close on June 24, 2025.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

vecteezy

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Limited (SERFL), a leading player in the design, manufacturing, and installation of retail shop fittings and fixtures, has announced the launch of its INR 169.74 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the NSE Emerge platform.

The public issue will open on June 20, 2025, and close on June 24, 2025.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.23 crore equity shares with a face value of INR 5 each. The price band for the offering is set between INR 131 and INR 138 per equity share. The company aims to raise INR 16,974 lakhs through the issue. Hem Securities Limited is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar.

The proceeds from the IPO will be primarily used to fund capital expenditure for setting up an integrated manufacturing facility. This includes land acquisition, civil construction, and procurement of plant and machinery, with an allocation of INR 65.88 crore. An additional INR 6.99 crore will be invested in the company's subsidiary, Safe Enterprises Retail Technologies Private Limited, for infrastructure development.

Furthermore, INR 40 crore will be used to meet working capital requirements for both the parent company and its subsidiary. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

In FY25, the company reported consolidated revenue of INR 138.31 crore, with an EBITDA of INR 52.11 crore, reflecting a strong margin of 37.67%. Net profit for the year stood at INR 39.18 crore, translating to a net margin of 28.33%. The company also reported a high return on equity (ROE) of 77.54% and return on capital employed (ROCE) of 69.10%. Between FY23 and FY25, revenue grew at a CAGR of 33.84%, while profit after tax grew at a remarkable 80.04% CAGR.

Originally founded in 1976 as a partnership firm, the company was restructured and incorporated as Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Limited in July 2024. Headquartered in Navi Mumbai, the company operates three manufacturing units and has an Experience Centre in Cochin. It caters to a wide array of retail sectors including fashion, electronics, and department stores.

SERFL offers both traditional and modular retail fixture solutions, many of which integrate modern technologies such as IoT-enabled components, digital displays, and electrified systems. The company is led by Chairman and Managing Director Saleem Shabbir Merchant, who has over 48 years of industry experience, along with Mikdad Merchant, CFO, and Huzefa Merchant, Director.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Amazon Launches At-Home Diagnostic Services in India

The diagnostic platform offers more than 1,000 tests and operates with a network of seven laboratories. Sample collection is available at home within 60 minutes, and reports for routine tests are delivered digitally in as little as six hours.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Rabitat Raises INR 40 Cr in Series A Round Led by RPSG Capital Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners

The funds will be deployed to deepen Rabitat's partnerships with Indian manufacturers, roll out new product lines, and strengthen brand trust among modern Indian parents.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Delhivery Launches On-Demand Intracity Delivery

It offers a mix of transport options, from two-wheelers for small parcels to three and four-wheelers for larger shipments

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Amazon Tells Thousands of Employees to Relocate or Resign

Amazon says the move to bring teams together will make them more "effective."

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

91 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette