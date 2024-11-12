Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Sagility India Shares Records 3.5% Premium on IPO The shares were listed at INR 31.06, which is a premium of over 3.5 per cent over the issue price of INR 30, with a subscription of over 3 times.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Sagility India, the technology-enabled service provider for the healthcare sector made its market debut today on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The shares were listed at INR 31.06, which is a premium of over 3.5 per cent over the issue price of INR 30, with a subscription of over 3 times.

The proceeds from the full offer-for-sale (OFS) IPO valued at INR 2,106 crore from the 70.22 crore shares by the promoter, will be diverted to the selling shareholder, excluding the expenses.

Sagility's employees will be given a reservation of 19 lakh shares at a discount of INR 2 on the final price. 75 per cent of the shares will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) with 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and 10% for retail investors.

According to Sagility India's books, the company reported a 47.5 per cent decline in profit to INR 22.3 crore for the quarter ending June 2024, mostly due to lower operating margins and higher taxes. Overall revenue rose by 9.6 per cent to INR1,223.3 crore, however, EBITDA decreased by 26.4 per cent to INR 193.9 crore.

ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India, and JP Morgan India acted as the lead managers for the IPO.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Growing a Business

Why 'Founder Mode' is Not a One-Size-Fits-All Solution to Leadership

The founder-driven approach can boost a business's growth, but transitioning from "founder mode" to a balanced leadership style is essential for sustained success and scaling.

By Kristopher Tait
Growing a Business

PR vs. Marketing — Which One Delivers Better ROI for Your Business?

PR builds trust and credibility over time, while marketing drives short-term sales through targeted campaigns, making both essential for business success, depending on goals and budget.

By Alex Quin
Business News

San Francisco's Train System Is Still Run on Floppy Disks. It May Finally Get an Upgrade.

Officials approve a $212 million plan to replace its wildly outdated train control system.

By David James