Rakesh Ranjan, CEO of Zomato's food delivery business, is stepping down from his role, according to several media sources. However, he is not exiting the company and will continue to work in a different capacity.

Zomato founder and group CEO, Deepinder Goyal, will now take over the leadership of the food delivery division, at least for the next few months. The change is said to be part of a routine leadership reshuffle that Zomato undertakes every few years.

Ranjan was appointed CEO in June 2023 and has been with the Gurugram-based company for nearly eight years. Under his leadership, Zomato strengthened its market position, even though the competition with Swiggy remained fierce and the lead kept shifting between the two.

The change in leadership comes at a time when the entire food delivery industry is facing a slowdown in demand. In a shareholder letter dated January 20, Ranjan had acknowledged that a broad-based drop in demand began in November. This trend has affected not just Zomato, but also its closest competitor, Swiggy.

Earlier this month, Zomato also saw the exit of its chief operating officer (food delivery), Rinshul Chandra. These developments indicate a significant shake-up in the company's food delivery leadership team.

Despite the challenges, Zomato remains the market leader. With Goyal now at the helm of food delivery operations, the company is likely aiming to navigate the slowdown strategically and maintain its lead in a highly competitive space.