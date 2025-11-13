Saha Fund Record 40× Exit from JoulestoWatts Buyback The fund had invested in JoulestoWatts in 2016, identifying its potential to transform the way Fortune 500 companies establish and manage Global Capability Centers.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ankita Vashishtha, Founder and Managing Partner of Arise Ventures (previously Saha Fund)

Saha Fund, led by investor Ankita Vashistha, have achieved a successful investment exit with a 40× return from their buyback in JoulestoWatts Business Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Saha Fund, launched in 2015 by Ankita Vashistha, Founder and Managing Partner of Arise Ventures, was a women-focused technology venture capital fund. The fund had invested in JoulestoWatts in 2016, identifying its potential to transform the way Fortune 500 companies establish and manage Global Capability Centers.

Over the years, JoulestoWatts has become a key partner for more than 300 Global Capability Centers and 70 percent of Fortune 500 companies in sectors such as information technology, banking, and healthcare, the firm said in a statement.

The buyback marks a major success for Saha Fund and its founder, reaffirming their belief in investing in women-led technology businesses that deliver innovation and long-term value. It also reflects the rising strength of India's Global Capability Center ecosystem and the growing role of women entrepreneurs in building high-impact enterprises.

Under visionary leadership, JoulestoWatts has expanded from a consultancy firm into a next-generation digital business platform offering solutions in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud, SAP, and data analytics. The company has shown consistent growth with a tenfold annual increase in revenue and a strong team of more than 5,000 consultants.

Arise Ventures, the successor to Saha Fund, is continuing this investment approach through an INR 500 crore fund focusing on enterprise technology, consumer technology, and healthtech.

With over 50 investments across three funds, including companies such as Licious, Uniphore, and Phenom, Arise Ventures aims to support scalable and impact-driven businesses across India and the US.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Why IITs Produce Some of India's Most Successful Startup Founders

As per industry data, between 2015 and early 2025, India saw 113,360 tech startups being founded. Of these, 7,141 startups, close to 6.3 percent, came from IIT alumni

By Saumyangi Yadav
News and Trends

Nia.one Raises USD 2.4 Mn from Elevar Equity to Strengthen Support for Gig Workforce

The seed funding will be used to expand Niadel hubs across NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune, enhance the AI-led Rafiki platform, and improve worker access to jobs, housing, and essential services.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Brandworks Technologies Completes USD 11 Mn Series A Round

The round concluded with an additional USD 4 million investment from the Roha Family Office.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Nyayanidhi Raises $2 Mn in Seed Funding Led by 3one4 Capital

Founded in 2024 by Adithya LHS, Chakshu Masagali, and Pratik Pany, graduates of NIT Surathkal, Duke University, and Georgetown Law, Nyayanidhi uses artificial intelligence and automation to make legal documentation, translations, and filings 10 times faster and more reliable.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Ochre Spirits Closes Seed Round Led by Ah! Ventures

The capital will be used to deepen its presence in South and Western India, strengthen production, and expand its growing portfolio across categories such as whisky, gin, and agave spirits.

By Entrepreneur Staff