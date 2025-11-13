The fund had invested in JoulestoWatts in 2016, identifying its potential to transform the way Fortune 500 companies establish and manage Global Capability Centers.

Saha Fund, led by investor Ankita Vashistha, have achieved a successful investment exit with a 40× return from their buyback in JoulestoWatts Business Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Saha Fund, launched in 2015 by Ankita Vashistha, Founder and Managing Partner of Arise Ventures, was a women-focused technology venture capital fund. The fund had invested in JoulestoWatts in 2016, identifying its potential to transform the way Fortune 500 companies establish and manage Global Capability Centers.

Over the years, JoulestoWatts has become a key partner for more than 300 Global Capability Centers and 70 percent of Fortune 500 companies in sectors such as information technology, banking, and healthcare, the firm said in a statement.

The buyback marks a major success for Saha Fund and its founder, reaffirming their belief in investing in women-led technology businesses that deliver innovation and long-term value. It also reflects the rising strength of India's Global Capability Center ecosystem and the growing role of women entrepreneurs in building high-impact enterprises.

Under visionary leadership, JoulestoWatts has expanded from a consultancy firm into a next-generation digital business platform offering solutions in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud, SAP, and data analytics. The company has shown consistent growth with a tenfold annual increase in revenue and a strong team of more than 5,000 consultants.

Arise Ventures, the successor to Saha Fund, is continuing this investment approach through an INR 500 crore fund focusing on enterprise technology, consumer technology, and healthtech.

With over 50 investments across three funds, including companies such as Licious, Uniphore, and Phenom, Arise Ventures aims to support scalable and impact-driven businesses across India and the US.