By embedding AI into this framework, Sahamati Labs and Google Cloud intend to address critical challenges around trust, accessibility, and innovation

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sahamati Labs, the innovation arm of Sahamati, has partnered with Google Cloud India to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into the country's Account Aggregator (AA) framework, launching an AI Center of Excellence (CoE) to strengthen digital financial infrastructure. The collaboration seeks to develop AI-driven solutions across lending, insurance, and wealth management, with the broader aim of enhancing inclusion, security, and efficiency in financial services.

The AA framework, which currently enables consent-based financial data sharing for more than 2.12 billion accounts, is emerging as one of the world's largest data-sharing systems. By embedding AI into this framework, Sahamati Labs and Google Cloud intend to address critical challenges around trust, accessibility, and innovation. The partners highlighted three focus areas: improving inclusion at scale through speech-to-text and text-to-speech tools in Indic languages, embedding "trust by design" by using AI to detect fraud and strengthen identity verification, and delivering efficiency through AI-led proof-of-concepts that help banks and fintechs provide faster and more affordable services.

Sahamati CEO BG Mahesh described the AA framework as the next frontier in financial services, noting that its impact would depend on trust, inclusion, and innovation.

"By embedding AI at its core with Google Cloud, we are setting the stage for India to once again define a new global benchmark, this time for financial inclusion at scale."

Sashi Sreedharan, Managing Director, Google Cloud India added, "At Google Cloud, we believe technology should be inclusive. By bringing our AI into India's Account Aggregator framework, we are helping make financial services safer, more accessible, creating a model that can inspire financial ecosystems worldwide."

Kiran Gopinath, Head, Sahamati Labs and Chief Innovation Officer, Sahamati explained, "We are building AI-driven solutions with Google Cloud that solve problems at an ecosystem level, making financial processes safer, smarter, and more adaptable. From predictive insights to real-time fraud prevention, our innovations are designed to solve complex challenges at scale and deliver tangible impact for millions of Indians."

The collaboration builds on India's existing digital public goods such as Aadhaar and UPI, which have already set global benchmarks in digital identity and payments. The integration of AI into the AA framework is being positioned as the next major step, with the ambition of creating a financial system that is inclusive, privacy-preserving, and scalable to reach every citizen, including those in remote areas.