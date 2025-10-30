SalarySe raises $11.3 Mn Series A led by Flourish Ventures The company said that the fresh capital infusion will help its aim to transform financial accessibility for India's salaried workforce, making payments, credit, and money management affordable, personalised, convenient, and seamless.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

SalarySe, a salary-powered fintech platform, has announced a fundraise of USD 11.3 million in Series A funding led by Flourish Ventures, along with participation from Susquehanna Asia VC and returning investors Peak XV's Surge and Pravega Ventures.

The company said that the fresh capital infusion will help its aim to transform financial accessibility for India's salaried workforce, making payments, credit, and money management affordable, personalised, convenient, and seamless.

The company's flagship Credit-on-UPI product for salaried employees partners with top Indian banks, HR SaaS platforms, and marquee global corporate customers.

SalarySe's solutions, launched in partnership with the Top Banks in India such as HDFC and RBL, have recorded strong traction amongst more than 100 multinational corporations, GCC and Indian corporates, including multi-billion-dollar global logos across sectors such as IT, Healthcare, BFSI, and manufacturing.

Piyush Bagaria, Co-Founder, SalarySe, said, "Salaried employees are the backbone of India's economy, yet they often face limited access to transparent and curated financial solutions. With this round, we are doubling down on our vision to reimagine salary-linked financial products that put employees in control of their finances and their future. This funding will further propel SalarySe in its endeavour to evolve as the go-to financial partner for every salaried individual in India."

"SalarySe is addressing a critical gap by linking financial products such as Credit on UPI directly to income, ensuring that salaried employees have access to timely, fair, and responsible credit," said Ravi Kaushik, Executive Director and Head of Asia Investments, Flourish Ventures. "We believe that the platform's approach addresses immediate cash flow needs while laying the foundation for long-term financial well-being. This alignment makes SalarySe a unique player in India's financial ecosystem."

Bhavanipratap Rana, Investment Advisor at Susquehanna Asia VC, said, "Products like credit-card-on-UPI are reshaping how consumers engage with financial products in India, in a digital-first, high-frequency manner. The opportunity to help salaried Indians improve financial management right from the source, with support from employers, is one that we believe is massive. We're excited to support SalarySe in this journey."

"Credit-on-UPI represents the next frontier in India's digital credit ecosystem. SalarySe is enabling this shift through its innovative, employer-linked model that makes credit access seamless and responsible for the salaried workforce," said a spokesperson from Pravega Ventures.

The company said that it plans to reach more than 1000 corporates with 20 million plus employees in the next three years as it scales operations, strengthens technology, and expands distribution to become the leading salary-powered fintech platform in India.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

AI vs SaaS: Potential Impact of Freemium Model

AI is already having an impact on the conventional SaaS. A potential freemium model may make things even more complicated.

By Kul Bhushan
News and Trends

Goldi Solar Raises ₹1,422 Cr in Growth Capital Led by Havells India and Other Investors

The funding round led by Havells is joined by investors including Ambit Wealth Private Limited, Nikhil Kamath, Shahi Exports Private Limited, SRF Transnational Holdings Limited, Karmav Real Estate Holdings LLP, NSFO Ventures LLP, and Godwitt Construction Private Limited.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

SBI Mutual Fund Invests INR 100 Cr in Lenskart Ahead of IPO

The deal precedes Lenskart's IPO, which is scheduled to open on Friday, October 31, 2025.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Snabbit Bags $30 Mn in Series C Round Led by Bertelsmann India Investments

Snabbit said in a release that with newly raised capital, it aims to launch more micro-markets and disrupt other high-frequency categories such as cooks, child care, and elderly care.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

Why Most Startups Fail and How Serial Entrepreneurs Beat the Odds

Over 90% of startups fail, but the secret habits of serial entrepreneurs help them beat the odds.

By Colin C. Campbell