Salasar Techno Engineering Limited has secured a new INR 232 crore turnkey transmission line project from Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL).

The project, supported by international funding from KfW, Germany's state owned promotional and development bank, is expected to strengthen power transmission infrastructure across key regions of Uttar Pradesh.

The project was awarded in November 2025 and involves the execution of a 400 KV DC Twin Moose Banda Chitrakoot transmission line. Salasar's scope of work includes engineering, detailed design, supply of equipment and materials, erection, testing and final commissioning. The transmission line will span approximately 130 kilometres, connecting Banda and Chitrakoot districts.

Once operational, the new transmission corridor is expected to enhance grid stability and improve the overall reliability of electricity supply in the state.

Industry officials said the project will also help reduce technical transmission losses and support the increasing power demand driven by industrial expansion and rapid urbanisation.

Shashank Agarwal, Managing Director of Salasar Techno Engineering Limited, said, "This prestigious UPPTCL project reaffirms Salasar's proven capability to deliver large scale, high voltage transmission projects of national importance. Our integrated EPC expertise, strong execution framework and focus on quality and safety enable us to meet the expectations of India's transmission and distribution ecosystem."

Salasar Techno Engineering Limited operates as an engineering, procurement and construction player in the power transmission and infrastructure sector. The company was founded in 2001 by Alok Kumar and Shashank Agarwal and provides steel structures and EPC services for power, telecom, railways, solar projects, bridges and prefabricated buildings. Its capabilities include design, fabrication, galvanisation and installation.

Salasar serves a diversified client base in India and overseas. The company claims to have delivered infrastructure solutions to more than 600 clients across over 25 countries.