Salesforce and AWS Accelerate AI Transformation for Agentic Enterprises AWS and Salesforce are using unified data, secure and interoperable AI agents, modernized contact centers, and streamlined customer procurement of AI solutions to lay the foundation for Agentic Enterprises

With AI agents, the world is witnessing the most transformative development in technology since the creation of the internet. According to Salesforce's Agentic Enterprise Index, in just the first half of 2025, the number of agents created and deployed by businesses jumped 119 per cent, employee interaction with agents grew 65 per cent month over month, and conversations stretched 35 per cent longer — signaling agentic systems are becoming indispensable in the workplace.

AWS and Salesforce are pioneering solutions and laying the foundation for Agentic Enterprises through four core pillars: unified data, secure and interoperable AI agents, modernized contact centers, and streamlined customer procurement of AI solutions through the AWS Marketplace.

"The cloud transformed how enterprises operate, and now agentic AI is driving the next evolution. AWS and Salesforce have spent nearly a decade helping customers navigate complex technology shifts, and we're bringing that same approach to making advanced AI accessible, secure, and outcome-oriented — through integrations with Amazon Connect and AWS Clean Rooms, secure model hosting via Amazon Bedrock, and simplified procurement through AWS Marketplace, where Salesforce has surpassed $2 billion in lifetime sales," said Ruba Borno, vice president of global specialists and partners, AWS.

"This next phase of the Salesforce and AWS partnership is about helping businesses continue to evolve into agentic enterprises where every company operates with infinite capacity, precision, and speed by pairing human expertise with AI-powered agents. By leveraging integrations across Salesforce and AWS, we're helping our customers unlock AI's value — by securing data access, advancing interoperable agentic workflows, and delivering innovative experiences that scale," said Brian Landsman, CEO of AppExchange & Global Partnerships.

Salesforce's Zero Copy functionality in Data 360 (formerly Data Cloud) allows enterprises to access and analyze data stored across systems like Amazon Redshift without duplication or data movement, reducing complexity while accelerating insights.

Building on the success, Salesforce recently introduced Data 360 Clean Rooms, which natively integrates with AWS Clean Rooms to create privacy-enhanced environments where multiple parties can collaborate on collective insights without exposing raw data.

The partnership of Salesforce and AWS give enterprises the security to deploy trusted AI.
