Jaquar Group will deploy Salesforce tools like Consumer Goods Cloud, CPQ, Partner Community Cloud, and Field Service to boost sales efficiency, pricing, partner collaboration, and service delivery.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Salesforce has announced a strategic partnership with Jaquar Group, a brand in bathroom and lighting solutions, to accelerate the company's digital transformation journey. This collaboration aims to unify customer engagement, boost productivity, and drive revenue growth by leveraging Salesforce's AI-powered, mobile-first platform.

As part of the initiative, Jaquar Group will implement a range of Salesforce tools across its operations. These include Consumer Goods Cloud to improve sales efficiency, CPQ and Partner Community Cloud for smarter pricing and partner collaboration, and Field Service to enhance service delivery for internal teams and contractors. Tableau will also play a key role in enabling data-driven decision-making across sales and service teams.

With a presence in over 55 countries and a workforce of more than 12,000, Jaquar is adopting Salesforce as its end-to-end customer solution across key business divisions, including Bath and Light. This move is part of the company's vision to build a smart, scalable platform that gives a 360-degree view of customers by connecting previously siloed data sources.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO of Salesforce - South Asia, said, "Digital transformation is not just a business initiative — it is a strategic imperative. Jaquar's decision to harness AI, automation, and data shows a future-ready mindset. We are proud to partner with such a visionary company," she said.

Rajesh Mehra, Director and Promoter at Jaquar Group, highlighted, "This collaboration is more than just a tech upgrade — it's about embedding intelligence into every customer and operational interaction."

Ninad Raje, CIO of Jaquar Group, added, "Markets today are dynamic and digitally driven. With Salesforce, we're moving from conventional upgrades to a truly connected and intelligent enterprise."

This partnership also aligns with Salesforce's ongoing product innovation, including the introduction of Agentforce, its new platform enabling AI agents to act autonomously across business functions — shaping the future of work.

With this collaboration, both companies aim to redefine customer experience and set new benchmarks for operational excellence in the manufacturing and consumer goods sector.