The addition of Airkit.ai to Salesforce is expected to help Service, Sales, Marketing and Commerce teams move faster into the future of customer engagement in the era of AI, according to company's release.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Salesforce has signed an agreement to acquire Airkit.ai, a creator of AI powered customer service applications and experiences. The start-up enables Fortune 500 and fast growing businesses to build flexible, omni-channel customer engagement applications, and AI-based customer service agents.

Once the acquisiton takes place, Airkit.ai will become a part of Service Cloud and continue to be led by Adam Evans, Co-Founder and CTO of Airkit.ai. Prior to Airkit.ai, Adam was the Co-Founder and CTO of RelateIQ, acquired by Salesforce in 2014, and became a key part of Sales Cloud Einstein.

Commenting on the development, Bill Patterson, EVP & General Manager of C360 Applications at Salesforce said, "The future of customer engagement will be powered by a new set of AI-driven customer experiences."

"Adam and team have a strong understanding of the Customer 360 Platform and are some of the best technologists we have worked with in helping Salesforce customers connect with their own customers in a whole new way. We are excited to bring the Airkit.ai team back to Salesforce where they have a strong track record of innovation and a focus on customer success."

The addition of Airkit.ai to Salesforce is expected to help service, sales, marketing and commerce teams move faster into the future of customer engagement in the era of AI.

"In the world of Generative AI, it's clear we need new types of experiences that provide opportunities to transform the engagement experience," said Adam Evans, Airkit.ai Co-founder and CTO. "At Airkit.ai, we've been doing this since our inception, and view Salesforce, the customer company, as a perfect fit for Airkit.ai, the experience company."

According to company's release, the acquision is expected to close in the second half of Salesforce's fiscal year 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.