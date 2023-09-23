Salesforce to Acquire AI Customer Service Start-up Airkit.ai The addition of Airkit.ai to Salesforce is expected to help Service, Sales, Marketing and Commerce teams move faster into the future of customer engagement in the era of AI, according to company's release.

By Priya Kapoor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company Handout

Salesforce has signed an agreement to acquire Airkit.ai, a creator of AI powered customer service applications and experiences. The start-up enables Fortune 500 and fast growing businesses to build flexible, omni-channel customer engagement applications, and AI-based customer service agents.

Once the acquisiton takes place, Airkit.ai will become a part of Service Cloud and continue to be led by Adam Evans, Co-Founder and CTO of Airkit.ai. Prior to Airkit.ai, Adam was the Co-Founder and CTO of RelateIQ, acquired by Salesforce in 2014, and became a key part of Sales Cloud Einstein.

Commenting on the development, Bill Patterson, EVP & General Manager of C360 Applications at Salesforce said, "The future of customer engagement will be powered by a new set of AI-driven customer experiences."

"Adam and team have a strong understanding of the Customer 360 Platform and are some of the best technologists we have worked with in helping Salesforce customers connect with their own customers in a whole new way. We are excited to bring the Airkit.ai team back to Salesforce where they have a strong track record of innovation and a focus on customer success."

The addition of Airkit.ai to Salesforce is expected to help service, sales, marketing and commerce teams move faster into the future of customer engagement in the era of AI.

"In the world of Generative AI, it's clear we need new types of experiences that provide opportunities to transform the engagement experience," said Adam Evans, Airkit.ai Co-founder and CTO. "At Airkit.ai, we've been doing this since our inception, and view Salesforce, the customer company, as a perfect fit for Airkit.ai, the experience company."

According to company's release, the acquision is expected to close in the second half of Salesforce's fiscal year 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.
Priya Kapoor

Feature Editor

Priya holds more than a decade of experience in journalism. She has worked on various beats and was chosen as a Road Safety Fellow in 2018, wherein she produced many in-depth & insightful features on road crashes in India. She writes on startups, personal finance and Web3. Outside of work, she likes gardening, driving and reading. She can be reached at her email id: kpriya@entrepreneurindia.com

 

 

 

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Here's the Secret to Growing Your Small Business, According to Execs at UPS, Airbnb, Mastercard, and Other Big Brands

These 10 executives work at big companies, overseeing programs that help small business. Here's the advice they wish all small business owners were getting.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Is Your Relationship With Your Work at a Breaking Point? You're Not Alone, Survey Finds

In a new survey by HP, 83% of unhappy workers said they are willing to earn less to be happier at their job.

By Sam Silverman
News and Trends

PhonePe to Open its App Store to Developers

The App listings on the Indus Appstore Developer Platform of PhonePe will be free for the first year, post which a nominal annual fee will apply.

By Priya Kapoor
Employee Experience & Recruiting

Small Businesses That Encourage Tipping Are Killing Their Brand

The tip cup by the register tells customers you would rather your team panhandle than pay them decently.

By Carol Roth
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath to Infuse INR 100 crore into Bluestone

The other notable participants in this investment include Zomato founder and chief executive Deepinder Goyal, CarDekho founder & CEO Amit Jain, and financial services firm IIFL.

By Priya Kapoor