Salt Oral Care Raises USD 1 Mn from Lotus Holdings The fresh capital will be deployed towards product innovation, R&D, branding and marketing, team expansion, and enhancing operational efficiency.

[L-R] Karan Raj Kohli and Viraj Kapur, Co-founders of Salt Oral Care

Mumbai-based oral wellness brand Salt Oral Care has secured USD 1 million in a pre-Series A funding round from Lotus Holdings, the family office of Lotus Herbals. The investment will be disbursed in two tranches and values the company at a post-money valuation of INR 46 crore (USD 5.3 million).

The fresh capital will be deployed towards product innovation, R&D, branding and marketing, team expansion, and enhancing operational efficiency. This marks the brand's second funding round, following an earlier raise of USD 358K from Saurashtra Capital and others.

Founded in 2022 by Karan Raj Kohli and Viraj Kapur, Salt Oral Care is a premium, science-backed oral wellness brand with a deep focus on sustainability and clean formulations. Its offerings — including toothpaste and glass-packaged mouthwash — combine clinically tested performance with a luxurious aesthetic, redefining the daily oral care ritual.

"Our journey has been exciting, and having the Lotus Herbals team onboard is a huge win. Salt is now being benchmarked against global players — something very few Indian brands can claim," said Karan Raj Kohli, co-founder.

"We've stayed away from discount-led growth. With Lotus, we found a partner that shares our long-term vision for building a legacy brand," added Viraj Kapur.

Salt has reported an impressive 448% growth over the last financial year, powered by strong repeat purchases and a growing D2C footprint. With this strategic investment, the company is now preparing to scale operations both across India and in international markets.

By blending eco-conscious packaging, food-grade ingredients, and refined design, Salt Oral Care is well on its way to becoming India's answer to luxury oral care.
