Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For the past 16 years, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has portrayed various characters, including that of a girl next door in Kushi to a fierce woman in The Family Man. As an incredible and accomplished actor, she continues to push herself into challenging roles - both on the big screen and on OTT platforms.

Samantha has recently entered a new phase of her life, one rooted in finding true happiness and embracing love. For the uninitiated, the actress recently tied the knot with The Family Man filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The couple got married on December 1 at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, Sam's work does not just stop on the screens, but she is also handling another phase of her life by being a successful entrepreneur. Rather than just focusing on achieving box office results or doing the same types of roles repeatedly, she is now on a path of transitioning from actor to entrepreneur, along with handling her film projects.

Recently, Entrepreneur India had the opportunity to speak exclusively with Samantha Ruth Prabhu as she launched TRULY SMA, a digital-first fashion label rooted in everyday elegance. "It comes from years of lived experience," Samantha says, reflecting on what inspired her to step into fashion entrepreneurship. "There wasn't one defining moment; it felt like a natural progression."

Over time, her relationship with clothing evolved, not toward excess, but toward simplicity. "I've always gravitated towards minimal, wearable, effortless clothing," she explains. "And I realised there was a real space for a brand that celebrates exactly that."

Unlike many celebrity-backed ventures, TRULY SMA didn't begin with a grand master plan. "Honestly, I didn't start with a blueprint," she admits. "It's still early days. But what gave me confidence were the right partners, people with deep expertise in textiles, production, and brand building."

That emphasis on collaboration feels familiar. After all, cinema shaped her understanding of teamwork long before entrepreneurship did. "People think cinema and business are worlds apart," she says, "but the foundations are actually very similar." In films, you build trust with co-stars. In business, with co-founders. "Both require shared vision. Choosing the right people matters as much as choosing the right ideas."

At the heart of TRULY SMA is a philosophy Samantha calls "everyday elegance." Not the kind that announces itself loudly, but the kind that settles into your life. "For me, everyday elegance is simplicity done well," she explains. "Clothing that feels effortless the moment you put it on. Pieces you don't have to overthink."

She imagines a wardrobe that's versatile, clean, and timeless, "not loud, not trend-chasing." That vision translates into minimal silhouettes, thoughtful details, and fabrics that feel like a "second skin." It's fashion designed to move with you, not perform for you. Interestingly, the simplicity of the end product hides the complexity of the process. "The biggest learning has been how much thinking goes into something that looks so simple," Samantha admits. Fabric selection, sizing, stitching, comfort, every decision is deeply technical. "I'm very involved, and I've realised how technical fashion actually is."

That involvement also extends to values. Conscious living, sustainability, and thoughtful consumption aren't buzzwords for Samantha; they're filters through which every decision passes. "Responsibility starts with intention," she says. "With every brand I'm part of, I ask: Does this feel honest? Is it clean? Is it adding value to someone's life?"

At TRULY SMA, that responsibility shows up in fabric choices, inclusive sizing, and a commitment to creating clothes people genuinely need. "It's not about perfection," she adds. "It's about consistently making better choices."

The ideal brand customer, she says, is someone who values comfort over drama. "Someone who wants to look put-together without trying too hard." Age, profession, labels, none of that matters. What matters is ease. "People who want their clothes to feel good, clean, simple, effortless."

While the brand is still young, Samantha's vision for the next few years is clear, but unhurried. "I want it to grow naturally," she says. That could mean expanding categories, reaching wider digital audiences, and eventually exploring offline spaces. "But most importantly, I want TRULY SMA to stay rooted in its identity, minimal, wearable, elegant."

Her own personal style remains the brand's quiet backbone. "A lot of the simplicity comes from how I dress in real life," she shares. "Even though my work demands glamour, my everyday style is minimal and comfortable." While future collections will evolve, the core aesthetic won't. "That's who I am."

Balancing cinema, multiple ventures, and personal wellbeing might sound overwhelming, but her approach is surprisingly grounded. "My routine is very simple," she says. Yoga, breathing exercises, journaling, and quiet mornings help her stay centred, a reminder that ambition doesn't always need chaos to fuel it.

When asked what advice she'd give other actors or creatives entering entrepreneurship, her response is immediate and clear: "Don't chase trends, chase passion." Passion, she believes, naturally sharpens the quality of work. And just like films, "it's the people who shape the journey with you."

Social responsibility, too, remains central to how she defines influence. Through her podcast and ventures, she consciously engages with audiences, answers questions honestly, and supports ethical products. "As we grow, there will be more opportunities for sustainability, inclusivity, and outreach," she says. "Those values will always be part of the brand's DNA."

After more than a decade and a half in cinema, and now multiple entrepreneurial chapters, Samantha's definition of success has softened and deepened. "Success for me is feeling happy, content, and proud of who I've become," she reflects. "It's about growing as a human being, not just as a professional." Legacy, she says, isn't about scale alone. "It's about kindness, purpose, and authenticity. Leaving behind work and a life that reflects honesty and good intentions."

Currently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying her 'newlywed' phase and looks happy with her personal life and is becoming more conscious of what kinds of work she associates herself with. She has always had a strong connection to film, and fans are eager to see how she takes on new challenges with different stories and characters.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Telugu actress was last seen in Prime Video's show Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. Talking about her upcoming projects, she will be next seen in Raj and DK's upcoming project, Rakh Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.