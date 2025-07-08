Samarsh Capital, Vyom Partners, Blue Lotus Lead INR 50 Cr Investment in Sai Parenterals The fresh capital will be used to fuel its global expansion strategy, including acquisitions in regulated markets, enhancement of its manufacturing footprint, and diversification of its product portfolio.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sai Parenterals

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Sai Parenterals Limited has secured INR 50 crore in equity investment from a consortium of marquee institutional investors. The funding round was led by Samarsh Capital, Vyom Partners, and Blue Lotus Capital, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey toward global expansion.

The freshly raised capital will be deployed to accelerate Sai Parenterals' international growth strategy, including acquisitions in regulated markets, expansion of its manufacturing capabilities, and diversification of its product offerings. The company aims to strengthen its presence in both emerging and developed markets through this initiative.

"We are working diligently to build a world-class pharmaceutical company that adheres to the highest global standards and practices," said Anil Karusala, Managing Director of Sai Parenterals. "This equity infusion will allow us to acquire high-potential international assets, expand our product portfolio and geographical reach, and upgrade our manufacturing infrastructure. We are honoured by the confidence of such professional investors in our company's strategy and future."

Founded in 2001 by Anil Karusala, Sai Parenterals has grown into a formulation-focused pharmaceutical manufacturer offering services across the pharmaceutical value chain—from research and development (R&D) to regulatory compliance, manufacturing, and global exports.

The company operates in two strategic verticals: Branded Export Formulations and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Services. Its product range includes sterile injectables, oral solids and liquids, and topical preparations. Currently, Sai Parenterals runs five manufacturing facilities in India, with several approved by TGA (Australia), WHO-GMP, SAPRA, and GCC regulatory bodies.

Sandeep Shenoy, Managing Partner at Samarsh Capital, stated, "Our investment reflects our confidence in Sai Parenterals' solid fundamentals and scalable model. Under Anil's visionary leadership, the company is poised to become a leader in its segment."

Prashant Khanchandani of Vyom Partners added, "Sai Parenterals' success in building a capital-efficient and scalable platform, particularly in CDMO and formulations, is exemplary."

Harikrishnan S, Managing Partner of Blue Lotus Capital, noted, "Our continued investment highlights our belief in Sai's science-driven culture and commitment to affordable, high-quality healthcare solutions globally.".
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

No Outsourcing, No Shortcuts: The Rise of One of the World's Most Self-Reliant Business Groups

Nowhere is this more evident than in sectors like agriculture, logistics, and manufacturing industries, where the journey from raw material to finished product spans vast networks and countless hands.

By Nirvek Khandolia
News and Trends

Musician Badshah Launches 'Badboy Pizza'; Targets 50 Outlets & ₹150 Cr ARR in Three Years

The brand is being launched in strategic collaboration with Ghost Kitchens India, one of India's largest cloud kitchen-led F&B companies, operated by entrepreneur Karan Tanna.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Credit Wise Capital Raises INR 200 Cr in Funding Led by Trident Growth Partners

The fresh capital aims to fuel expansion across two-wheeler financing, secured loans, and tech-driven credit enablement in tier II - IV Indian cities.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Jack Dorsey Announces WhatsApp Competitor Called Bitchat

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey went on X to reveal a new messaging app called Bitchat that will not require internet connectivity.

By David James
News and Trends

Smartworks Coworking Spaces to Launch IPO on July 10, 2025

The offer will close on Monday, July 14, 2025, while the Anchor Investor bidding window opens and closes a day earlier, on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

By Entrepreneur Staff