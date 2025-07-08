The fresh capital will be used to fuel its global expansion strategy, including acquisitions in regulated markets, enhancement of its manufacturing footprint, and diversification of its product portfolio.

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Sai Parenterals Limited has secured INR 50 crore in equity investment from a consortium of marquee institutional investors. The funding round was led by Samarsh Capital, Vyom Partners, and Blue Lotus Capital, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey toward global expansion.

The freshly raised capital will be deployed to accelerate Sai Parenterals' international growth strategy, including acquisitions in regulated markets, expansion of its manufacturing capabilities, and diversification of its product offerings. The company aims to strengthen its presence in both emerging and developed markets through this initiative.

"We are working diligently to build a world-class pharmaceutical company that adheres to the highest global standards and practices," said Anil Karusala, Managing Director of Sai Parenterals. "This equity infusion will allow us to acquire high-potential international assets, expand our product portfolio and geographical reach, and upgrade our manufacturing infrastructure. We are honoured by the confidence of such professional investors in our company's strategy and future."

Founded in 2001 by Anil Karusala, Sai Parenterals has grown into a formulation-focused pharmaceutical manufacturer offering services across the pharmaceutical value chain—from research and development (R&D) to regulatory compliance, manufacturing, and global exports.

The company operates in two strategic verticals: Branded Export Formulations and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Services. Its product range includes sterile injectables, oral solids and liquids, and topical preparations. Currently, Sai Parenterals runs five manufacturing facilities in India, with several approved by TGA (Australia), WHO-GMP, SAPRA, and GCC regulatory bodies.

Sandeep Shenoy, Managing Partner at Samarsh Capital, stated, "Our investment reflects our confidence in Sai Parenterals' solid fundamentals and scalable model. Under Anil's visionary leadership, the company is poised to become a leader in its segment."

Prashant Khanchandani of Vyom Partners added, "Sai Parenterals' success in building a capital-efficient and scalable platform, particularly in CDMO and formulations, is exemplary."

Harikrishnan S, Managing Partner of Blue Lotus Capital, noted, "Our continued investment highlights our belief in Sai's science-driven culture and commitment to affordable, high-quality healthcare solutions globally.".