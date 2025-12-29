According to Samsung, the proposed integration will allow users to explore curated memories on their TVs, organized by people, places, and meaningful moments.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Samsung Electronics has announced that it is working to bring the Google Photos feature to its AI Television line-up, with an aim to allow users to access their memories on its larger screens.

Kevin Lee, Executive Vice President of the Customer Experience Team at the Visual Display (VD) Business of Samsung Electronics, said, "Samsung TVs have always brought people together, and bringing Google Photos to the big screen makes that experience even more personal. Through this partnership, we help users rediscover and relive cherished moments by bringing to light the stories behind their photos — right from the comfort of their living room."

According to Samsung, the proposed integration will allow users to explore curated memories on their TVs, organized by people, places, and meaningful moments. Google Photos will also allow users to access photo-driven experiences that integrate with Samsung's Vision AI Companion (VAC).

Further, Samsung said that it wants Google Photos to be deeply integrated into the TV experience, with 'Photos' surfacing naturally in the Daily+ and Daily Board. It said that setup will also be simple, with users able to sign in with their existing Google accounts.

Shimrit Ben-Yair, Vice President, Google Photos and Google One, said, "Google Photos is a home for people's photos and videos, helping them organize and bring their memories to life. We're excited to bring Google Photos to Samsung TVs — helping people enjoy their favorite photos on a larger screen and reconnect with their memories in new ways."