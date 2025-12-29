Samsung Unveils Plans to Integrate Google Photos to AI TV Lineup According to Samsung, the proposed integration will allow users to explore curated memories on their TVs, organized by people, places, and meaningful moments.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Samsung Electronics has announced that it is working to bring the Google Photos feature to its AI Television line-up, with an aim to allow users to access their memories on its larger screens.

Kevin Lee, Executive Vice President of the Customer Experience Team at the Visual Display (VD) Business of Samsung Electronics, said, "Samsung TVs have always brought people together, and bringing Google Photos to the big screen makes that experience even more personal. Through this partnership, we help users rediscover and relive cherished moments by bringing to light the stories behind their photos — right from the comfort of their living room."

According to Samsung, the proposed integration will allow users to explore curated memories on their TVs, organized by people, places, and meaningful moments. Google Photos will also allow users to access photo-driven experiences that integrate with Samsung's Vision AI Companion (VAC).

Further, Samsung said that it wants Google Photos to be deeply integrated into the TV experience, with 'Photos' surfacing naturally in the Daily+ and Daily Board. It said that setup will also be simple, with users able to sign in with their existing Google accounts.

Shimrit Ben-Yair, Vice President, Google Photos and Google One, said, "Google Photos is a home for people's photos and videos, helping them organize and bring their memories to life. We're excited to bring Google Photos to Samsung TVs — helping people enjoy their favorite photos on a larger screen and reconnect with their memories in new ways."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae