Agri-value chain enabler Samunnati has raised INR 2,300 crore in debt funding during FY25, marking a 50 per cent increase over the previous fiscal year. The company has broadened its funding sources through a mix of debt market instruments, securitisation, and enhanced bank exposure. This financial strategy has enabled Samunnati to onboard 12 new lending partners, increasing its total lender relationships to 46.

New additions to its lender portfolio include prominent banking institutions such as State Bank of India (SBI), Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Karur Vysya Bank (KVB), and ESAF Small Finance Bank. The company has also partnered with Developmental Financial Institutions (DFIs) including Blue Earth, USDFC, and Enabling Qapital, alongside NBFCs like Piramal, Shriram Finance, and Ambit.

These efforts have allowed Samunnati to deliver over INR 7,000 crore in Gross Transaction Value (GTV) for the year and grow its average Assets Under Management (AUM) by 30 per cent, reaching INR 2,000 crore.

"Samunnati remains committed to enabling agri value chains and its players with customised solutions that empower the value chain players and promote impact-driven growth in the agriculture sector," said Anil Kumar SG, Founder of Samunnati. "Our ability to raise capital efficiently, even in a challenging liquidity environment, is a testament to the trust our lending partners have placed in us. As we continue to scale, our focus remains on empowering smallholder farmers, farmer collectives and agri-enterprises with innovative solutions."

In a year marked by tightened liquidity, Samunnati maintained an average monthly liquidity level of INR 142 crore, a 65 per cent increase from the previous year—highlighting its financial resilience and disciplined capital management.

Looking ahead, the company has lined up a funding pipeline of over INR 600 crore for the first quarter of FY26, underlining its continued growth trajectory and focus on financial innovation in the agri-sector.

Notably, Samunnati became the first Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in India's agriculture sector to list a Green Bond on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) during FY25. The listing was done in compliance with revised regulatory guidelines and backed by a third-party-certified Sustainable Finance Framework, reflecting the company's commitment to sustainability and responsible financing.

With a diversified lender base, growing capital inflows, and sustained focus on agri-value chains, Samunnati continues to solidify its position as a key player in transforming India's agricultural finance landscape.