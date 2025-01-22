SamVed targets early-stage investments of USD 80K–USD 120K, with up to USD 1 million for pre-Series A, focusing on startups addressing gaps in education, healthcare, finance, and lifestyle sectors.

SamVed, a US-incorporated venture capital firm, has unveiled a USD 50 million fund to fuel early-stage tech startups in India.

The firm, led by experienced professionals from LetsVenture, Bridgewater Associates, and Google, aims to invest between USD 80,000 and USD 120,000 in startups at their early stages, with larger investments of up to USD 1 million reserved for pre-Series A rounds.

According to a statement from SamVed, India's booming economy, projected to reach $10 trillion in the next decade, has inspired SamVed's focus. With 400 million middle-class citizens and 750 million aspirational individuals expected to emerge, the firm aims to back startups addressing critical gaps in education, healthcare, finance, and lifestyle.

Amit Srivastava, Managing Partner and former investor at Bridgewater Associates, stated, "India's growth trajectory presents unparalleled opportunities for startups to drive meaningful change and create scalable businesses."

SamVed has already invested in three startups, although their identities remain undisclosed. Partnering with LetsVenture, an angel investment platform, the fund will leverage strong networks for deal flow and founder connections. LetsVenture Founder Shanti Mohan highlighted their ability to "identify high-potential startups and accelerate their growth efficiently."

The leadership team also includes Vivek Khare, an early investor in Zomato and PolicyBazaar, and Gagan Saksena, a former Google executive.

Target sectors for investment include AI, agritech, healthcare, fintech, e-commerce, upskilling, and consumer brands. "Our goal is to bridge the gap between ambition and execution," said Khare.