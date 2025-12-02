Sanchar Saathi to Come Preloaded on All Smartphones as Per New Directive The directive, dated November 28, instructs major smartphone manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi to ensure compliance within 90 days.

Sanchar Saathi

India's telecom ministry has issued a new directive requiring all smartphones sold in the country to include the government's cyber safety app Sanchar Saathi.

A Reuters report says the order makes the app compulsory on every new device and users will not have the option to remove it.

The directive, dated November 28, instructs major smartphone manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi to ensure compliance within 90 days. Companies have also been asked to deliver the app to devices already in circulation through over the air updates.

Sanchar Saathi was launched in January 2025 with the aim of improving mobile security for users. The platform allows people to track, block or recover lost and stolen phones. It relies on a central database of IMEI numbers to spot fraudulent connections and reduce misuse of mobile networks. Figures mentioned in the report show that the system has helped recover more than seven lakh lost devices and aided authorities in identifying and disabling nearly thirty million suspicious mobile connections.

Officials say the mandatory rollout is intended to curb rising cyber fraud across the country. Some experts cited in the report caution that the move limits user choice and could raise concerns about greater control over consumer devices. The report also mentions that Apple has previously resisted installing government apps, a position that may create tensions with regulators as the deadline approaches.
