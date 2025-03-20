Sandeep Nailwal's BFI to Invest USD 200 Mn in Healthcare Startups, Research Initiatives BFI also plans to collaborate with over 15 medical colleges and fund more than 50 research projects.

Polygon Co-founder Sandeep Nailwal

Philanthropic organisation Blockchain For Impact (BFI), founded by Polygon Co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, has committed USD 200 million to scale healthcare startups and expand biomedical research initiatives.

Evolving from Nailwal's 2021 Crypto Relief Fund, BFI has already allocated over USD 90 million towards healthcare innovation, biomedical advancements, and climate resilience.

To drive its mission further, the organisation has launched the BFI-BIOME Virtual Network Program, aimed at investing in 46 startups through fellowships, initiatives, and innovator support.

Additionally, BFI plans to collaborate with over 15 medical colleges and fund more than 50 research projects.

A recent report by The Giving Block highlights the rapid growth of crypto philanthropy, with donations surpassing USD 1 billion in 2024. More than 70% of leading US charities now accept crypto donations, a trend that BFI intends to leverage by ensuring transparent and impact-driven fund allocation in sectors like medicine and climate action.

Previously, BFI had invested USD 6 million in the SELCO Foundation to solarise over 25,000 healthcare facilities and allocated USD 68 million in COVID-19 relief funding. With this new commitment, BFI aims to accelerate innovation and create lasting impact in global healthcare and research.
