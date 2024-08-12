Get All Access for $5/mo

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO Open for Subscription: Finalized Share Allotment on 16 August Saraswati Saree Depot, the women's apparel wholesaler has announced that its public offer is open for subscription as of today and will close on August 14

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Saraswati Saree Depot, the women's apparel wholesaler has announced that its public offer is open for subscription as of today and will close on August 14

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of 64,99,800 equity shares amounting to INR 103.99 and an offer for sale (OFS) of 35.01 lakh shares worth up to INR 56.01 crore. The company looks to raise INR 160.01 crore from the issue.

The company's IPO details have revealed that it has fixed the price band at INR 152-160 per share. The minimum lot size will be at 90 shares and the minimum investment required by retail investors will be INR 14,400.

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO said that it will finalize share allotment on 16 August according to its RHP. The company will be listed on both BSE and NSE on August 20, 2024. Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is allotted as the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd will be the IPO registrar.

Operating in the B2B saree wholesale segment Saraswati Saree Depot Limited was incorporated in 1966 as a family business and crossed INR 200 crores in sales for the first time in FY14. The company also has a product catalog containing over 300,000 SKUs as of FY24 and served over 13000 customers with INR 600 crore recorded in sales.

Between FY22 and FY24, Saraswati Saree Depot Limited experienced a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.57% in its revenue from operations, while its net profit increased by over 33%. The Indian saree industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% to 6% from FY24 to FY29, potentially reaching INR 625-650 billion, which could further benefit the company.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

8 Steps to Transform Your Failed Business Into a Success Story

If your business is struggling, take the advice here to thoroughly review what's not working and brainstorm new approaches. Reinventing it takes effort, but it could be what turns failure into your future success.

By Murali Nethi
News and Trends

4baseCare Raises USD 6 Mn in Series A Round Led by Yali Capital

The Bengaluru-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds to enhance product offerings and scaling up operations for further expansion across India, as well as other countries in Asia and the Middle East.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Indian SaaS Market Will Skyrocket to $50B by 2030: Report

This surge is largely driven by advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its integration into SaaS solutions

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

FlexiBees and Oneiric11 Gaming Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Reliance Reduces Workforce by 42,000: Major Cuts in Retail Sector and Store Expansion Slowdown

The telecom division, Reliance Jio, also faced workforce reductions, with employee numbers falling from 95,326 in FY23 to 90,067 in FY24.

By Entrepreneur Staff