SarvaGram Raises INR 565 Crore in Series D; Doubles Valuation to INR 1,785 Crore SarvaGram's board approved the issuance of 21,857 Series D compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) and 20 equity shares at INR 2,51,431.22 per share in November 2023

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Rural-focused credit startup SarvaGram has raised INR 565 crore (approximately $67 million) in its Series D funding round, led by Peak XV Partners with participation from existing investors Elevation Capital, Elevar Equity, Temasek, and TVS Capital. While the company announced the round publicly, regulatory filings accessed by Entrackr revealed the detailed structure, shareholding changes, and valuation impact of the investment.

According to documents filed with the Registrar of Companies, SarvaGram's board approved the issuance of 21,857 Series D compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) and 20 equity shares at INR 2,51,431.22 per share in November 2023. This allotment accounted for INR 550 crore of the round, with a prior infusion of INR 15 crore bringing the total to INR 565 crore.

Peak XV Partners led the round with an investment of INR 340 crore ($40.3 million). Existing backers followed suit—Elevation Capital put in INR 80.76 crore ($9.58 million), Elevar Equity contributed INR 68 crore ($8 million), while Temasek and TVS Capital invested INR 45.48 crore ($5.4 million) and INR 30.78 crore ($3.6 million) respectively.

The funding has significantly boosted SarvaGram's valuation, which now stands at INR 1,785 crore ($212 million)—more than double its INR 790 crore ($94 million) valuation at the time of its $35 million Series C round.

Founded in 2019 by Utpal Isser and Sameer Mishra, SarvaGram focuses on delivering tailored credit and financial services to rural households, including business, farm, personal, home, and gold loans. The company also offers farm mechanization and insurance through its SarvaMitra network, which spans over 38,000 villages, supporting more than 1.5 lakh households and over 170 retail outlets.

Data from TheKredible shows SarvaGram has raised over $116 million across multiple rounds. Post-Series D, Elevar Equity remains the largest external shareholder with a 23.78 per cent stake, followed by Peak XV Partners (19.05 per cent) and Elevation Capital (18.40 per cent). Co-founders Isser and Mishra continue to hold 11.00 per cent and 7.05 per cent, respectively.

Financially, the Pune-based fintech reported a 2.3x growth in operating revenue to INR 170 crore for the year ending March 2024. Losses narrowed by 30 per cent year-on-year to INR 19.75 crore. SarvaGram faces competition from agri-fintech startups such as Jai Kisan, which last raised $50 million, and Arya.ag, which secured $30 million in debt funding earlier this year.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

How to Start a Business in IT

Today's digital economy puts technology at the heart of nearly every organization, from construction to fashion. That reality opens a world of opportunity for founders who bring fresh ideas, niche expertise, and customer-focused solutions to market.

By Isaac Shira
Growing a Business

10 Growth Strategies Every Business Owner Should Know

Effective growth strategies are vital for businesses aiming to achieve sustainable growth and long-term success.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov
Side Hustle

After a 12-Year-Old's Side Hustle Made Over $4,000 in 1 Day, He and His Dad Grew the Business to Nearly $50,000 a Month: 'It Takes Commitment'

Madden Forrest and his father, Steven, turned their passion for football into a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

91 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette
News and Trends

Groww Raises INR 1,735 Crore from GIC and ICONIQ Ahead of IPO Plans

The company's board approved a special resolution to issue 3.59 crore preference shares at INR 482.8 per share to raise the capital

By Entrepreneur Staff