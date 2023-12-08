Sarvam AI Raises $41 Mn in Series A Funding Led By Lightspeed The startup aims to develop the full-stack for Generative AI, ranging from research-led innovations in training custom AI models to an enterprise-grade platform for authoring and deployment

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pexels

Sarvam AI, an Indian startup in Generative AI, founded by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar, has announced that it is raising $41 million in a Series A round. This funding round is led by Lightspeed and supported by Peak XV Partners and Khosla Ventures.

Sarvam AI aims to develop the "full-stack" for Generative AI ranging from research-led innovations in training custom AI models to an enterprise-grade platform for authoring and deployment. The company believes that this full-stack approach will accelerate the adoption of GenAI in India, especially given that enterprises see the potential of GenAI but are grappling with how to leverage it for their business.

"Sarvam AI will focus on India's unique needs. This includes training AI models to support the diverse set of Indian languages and voice-first interfaces. The company will also work with Indian enterprises to co-build domain-specific AI models on their data," the company said in a statement. Finally, the company aims to create population-scale impact layering GenAI on top of the highly successful India stack specifically for public-good applications.

Hemant Mohapatra, Partner, Lightspeed, reflecting on their global experience in funding leading GenAI ventures, remarked, "Having backed some of the most influential names in GenAI globally, we are excited by Sarvam AI's unique approach in combining model innovation and application development to build population-scale solutions for India. Lightspeed will be close partners and contribute with our deep capital stack and learnings from our global platform."

"I have seen first hand the enormous value in innovating at foundational layers and deploying at population scale. India has demonstrated that it can harness technology differently, and with GenAI we have an opportunity to reimagine how this technology can add value to people's lives," said Vivek Raghavan, Co-founder of Sarvam AI.

Domiciled in India, Sarvam AI hopes to contribute to India's strategic goals in this space. Vinod Khosla, a pioneer in Silicon Valley AI investments, including his early support for OpenAI, commented, "We see several countries having sovereign efforts to build GenAI models given its strategic importance. We need companies like Sarvam AI to develop deep expertise for building AI in and for India."

"Our aim is to establish Sarvam AI as a beacon for AI innovation, attracting the brightest minds to tackle foundational research challenges right here in India." As a founder of the research initiative on open-source Indian language AI called AI4Bharat, Kumar has a track-record of building state-of-the-art AI models for Indian languages which are deployed for various public-good and commercial applications. Kumar also noted, "The race towards ever more powerful AI is both an exciting and divisive one. We named our company Sarvam, which in Sanskrit means 'all', as we are intentionally invested in technical and ecosystem innovations that make this technology accessible to all," said Pratyush Kumar, co-founder, Sarvam AI.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

If You Want People to Follow You, Stop Being a Boss — 8 Steps to Truly Effective Leadership

Understand the key differences and embark on the journey from boss to leader with these eight vital steps. This article unveils how to inspire and lead teams with passion and purpose.

By Scott Deming
Devices

Get a New 4K Camera Drone for More Than Half Off

Saving $99 is a perfect excuse to finally buy a drone for yourself or as a gift.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

7 Reasons Why CEOs Need to Develop a Personal Brand — and How to Build One.

Here's why crafting a captivating personal brand and origin story is pivotal in today's landscape and how these seven tangible advantages can redefine your success as a business leader.

By LaQuita Cleare
Business News

Actors From 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Breaking Bad' and More Were Tricked Into Creating Anti-Ukraine Messages on Cameo

The Microsoft Threat Analysis Center reports that pro-Russian propagandists used the popular platform Cameo to make celebrity videos that appear to be attacking Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

By Dan Bova
Business News

Google Just Launched Its Own Version of GPT-4 Called Gemini — But Execs Are Refusing to Answer One Very Important Question

The tech giant's latest language learning model comes in three sizes.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.