Google Cloud has appointed Sashikumar Sreedharan as its new Managing Director for India. He replaces Bikram Singh Bedi, who led the company's India operations for over four years and will now take on strategic responsibilities within Google Cloud's Asia Pacific (APAC) division.

Sreedharan brings over 30 years of experience in the technology industry. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for Google Cloud APAC, a position he took in September 2023. Before joining Google, he was Managing Director at Microsoft India for more than five years and has held leadership positions at SAP and IBM.

"My time as COO for APAC has deeply affirmed my belief in Google Cloud's winning strategy and powerful AI-first platform," said Sreedharan, expressing enthusiasm about his new role. "I look forward to working closely with our customers, partners, and developer community in India to build transformative AI-driven solutions."

In his new role, Sreedharan will lead Google Cloud's go-to-market operations in India. He will focus on supporting enterprise and digital-native businesses across the country.

Karan Bajwa, President of Google Cloud Asia Pacific, said, "I want to thank Bikram who has been instrumental in driving Google Cloud's success in India till date. As Sashi takes on the leadership of our team in India, I'm confident he will further propel our organisation and our customers to their next phase of growth in this crucial market."

Bajwa also highlighted Google Cloud's strengths: "With our deep AI heritage, cutting-edge technical infrastructure, and innovative solutions, Google Cloud is uniquely positioned to partner with Indian businesses and the public sector to harness AI's transformative power."

Reflecting on his tenure, Bedi said, "I am immensely proud of the business that we have built with the support of my team, our customers and partners. I look forward to contributing to APAC's strategic priorities and watching India's continued success in this new chapter under Sashi's leadership."