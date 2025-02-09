Inspired by Lucknow's street food, Ranveer Brar's love for cooking began with a simple Rajma dish. From chef to TV host and actor, Brar sees food as a narrative, not just flavors. In 2025, he plans to expand 'Kashkan' globally and release a new cookbook. For Brar, every endeavor—cooking, acting, or storytelling—is a chance to explore and evolve, making his journey one worth savoring.

Ranveer Brar's journey is a delectable tale of passion, perseverance, and reinvention. From his early escapades in Lucknow's vibrant food scene to hosting TV shows and embracing acting, Brar has carved a unique niche in the world of culinary arts and beyond.

For Ranveer, it all began on the streets of Lucknow, where aromas from roadside food stalls left an indelible mark on his young mind. "Watching the street food vendors was especially fascinating," he recalls. But it was a serendipitous moment in his teenage years that set him on his culinary path.

"When my mom fell ill, I prepared Rajma, simply by recalling how she made it," he says. The dish earned praise from his father (albeit indirectly), sparking a realization: food wasn't just sustenance; it was a calling. "That was my Eureka moment. I knew immediately this is what I wanted to do all my life." From then on, Brar never looked back. What started as a childhood fascination evolved into a career that has taken him across kitchens worldwide and onto television screens in countless homes.

From chef's whites to camera lights

Transitioning from chef to actor wasn't a path Brar envisioned. "I always had a lot of respect for the craft of acting," he says. Initially drawn to directing food documentaries, he soon found himself in front of the camera.

"Acting offered another medium to express myself," he explains, likening it to his first love, cooking. Just as a dish tells a story, Brar found acting to be a canvas for storytelling. "It was too good an opportunity to pass by."

For Brar, food is more than flavors and recipes; it's a narrative. "I consider myself a storyteller, a food sufi," he says. His creative process involves exploring not just the dish but the stories behind it—its origins, its ingredients, and the people who make it special. "Knowing about a dish helps form a connection," he shares, "And that connection is essential for anyone who loves food."

What's cooking for 2025?

Brar's plate is as full as ever, with plans to expand his "Kashkan" brand in the Middle East and Europe. A new cookbook focusing on India's seasons is also simmering on the back burner. But that's not all. "As a creator and artist, I'm definitely looking forward to new ventures," he says. Whether it's a new dish, a TV show, or an acting role, Brar sees every endeavor as an opportunity to discover new facets of himself.

Currently hosting Star vs Food Survival, Brar revels in the unpredictability the series offers. "Each episode brought its own learnings," he says. The show pushes participants, and Brar himself, to navigate challenges with minimal resources, a metaphor for life itself.

"It's about making the best of what you have," he muses. "Nature has given us plenty—not just to survive but to thrive."

In the high-stakes world of culinary arts and media, Brar finds joy in staying connected to his roots. "Food is a giver," he says philosophically. "When you truly connect with it and its sources, you learn to appreciate it more." For him, the secret to longevity lies in curiosity. "There's so much more to discover and share," he says with unbridled enthusiasm.

Ranveer Brar's journey is a testament to following one's passions fearlessly and embracing every twist and turn. In his own words, "Life has been quite a journey. God has been kind." And for his fans, it's a journey worth savoring.