Sawai Capital Deploys INR 350 Cr in Q3, Targets Higher Activity in Q4 Individual investment ticket sizes ranged between INR 50 crore and INR 150 crore, depending on the strength of collateral, cash flow visibility, and overall sector stability.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vickrant Singh, Founder of Sawai Capital

Sawai Capital has deployed INR 350 crore during the third quarter across private credit and structured investment opportunities. The firm said the deployments were completed with zero delinquencies, underlining its focus on disciplined underwriting and collateral backed structures.

During the quarter, Sawai Capital focused on luxury and urban mid market real estate projects along with select opportunities in the defence sector. Individual investment ticket sizes ranged between INR 50 crore and INR 150 crore, depending on the strength of collateral, cash flow visibility, and overall sector stability. The firm followed a collateral first approach, with asset cover of up to twice the invested amount, aimed at generating stable and predictable returns.

According to the firm, these investments delivered secured yields in the range of 18 to 24 percent, with income distributed on a monthly or quarterly basis. The strategy was shaped by several market developments, including tighter lending by banks and non banking financial companies, growing investor demand for higher yielding secured products, and a slowdown in venture capital funding that has increased interest in non dilutive financing options.

Vickrant Singh, Founder of Sawai Capital, said, "Our investment approach is anchored in strong collateral frameworks, precision led deployment, and actionable underwriting. In a market where liquidity is selective and risk discipline matters more than ever, this allows us to deliver predictable, risk adjusted yields for investors while supporting businesses with capital that accelerates execution and preserves long term value."

In Q3, the firm completed a INR 150 crore private credit facility for a listed real estate developer backed by two times collateral. It also closed a INR 100 crore structured debt transaction for a luxury residential developer, offering a fixed return of 22 percent. The portfolio continues to show timely repayments, with projects progressing on or ahead of schedule.

Looking ahead, Sawai Capital has built a INR 550 crore pipeline for the fourth quarter, with expected deployments of around INR 500 crore across real estate, defence, financial institutions, and early growth technology companies. The firm said its structured capital has also helped accelerate real estate project timelines by four to six months, supporting improved sales momentum for partner developers.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae