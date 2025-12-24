Individual investment ticket sizes ranged between INR 50 crore and INR 150 crore, depending on the strength of collateral, cash flow visibility, and overall sector stability.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sawai Capital has deployed INR 350 crore during the third quarter across private credit and structured investment opportunities. The firm said the deployments were completed with zero delinquencies, underlining its focus on disciplined underwriting and collateral backed structures.

During the quarter, Sawai Capital focused on luxury and urban mid market real estate projects along with select opportunities in the defence sector. Individual investment ticket sizes ranged between INR 50 crore and INR 150 crore, depending on the strength of collateral, cash flow visibility, and overall sector stability. The firm followed a collateral first approach, with asset cover of up to twice the invested amount, aimed at generating stable and predictable returns.

According to the firm, these investments delivered secured yields in the range of 18 to 24 percent, with income distributed on a monthly or quarterly basis. The strategy was shaped by several market developments, including tighter lending by banks and non banking financial companies, growing investor demand for higher yielding secured products, and a slowdown in venture capital funding that has increased interest in non dilutive financing options.

Vickrant Singh, Founder of Sawai Capital, said, "Our investment approach is anchored in strong collateral frameworks, precision led deployment, and actionable underwriting. In a market where liquidity is selective and risk discipline matters more than ever, this allows us to deliver predictable, risk adjusted yields for investors while supporting businesses with capital that accelerates execution and preserves long term value."

In Q3, the firm completed a INR 150 crore private credit facility for a listed real estate developer backed by two times collateral. It also closed a INR 100 crore structured debt transaction for a luxury residential developer, offering a fixed return of 22 percent. The portfolio continues to show timely repayments, with projects progressing on or ahead of schedule.

Looking ahead, Sawai Capital has built a INR 550 crore pipeline for the fourth quarter, with expected deployments of around INR 500 crore across real estate, defence, financial institutions, and early growth technology companies. The firm said its structured capital has also helped accelerate real estate project timelines by four to six months, supporting improved sales momentum for partner developers.