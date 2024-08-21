SAWiT.AI, the flagship program of SAWiT, is set to launch on September 21, 2024, in collaboration with an ed-tech startup called GUVI.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

South Asian Women in Tech (SAWiT), an organisation committed to empowering South Asian women in the technology sector, has taken a major step forward in its initiative to train 10 million women across India in generative AI skills.

As part of this nationwide campaign, SAWiT has intensified its outreach in Hyderabad, a key tech hub, to ensure that women in the region are equipped with the expertise necessary to contribute to India's burgeoning technological and economic landscape.

In collaboration with T-Hub and the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), SAWiT hosted an event in Hyderabad, underscoring its mission to upskill 500,000 women during the first phase of its program. This event brought together influential figures from the tech ecosystem to strategize on ways to empower women with cutting-edge AI skills, setting the stage for a broader and more inclusive tech workforce across the country.

The event saw participation from dignitaries such as Sri Vidya Reddy, Chairperson of CII IWN Telangana; Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO of T-Hub; Priya Gazdar, Chairperson of FICCI FLO; Alexander McLaren, Public Affairs Officer at the US Consulate in Hyderabad; Sita Pallacholla, CEO of WE Hub; and Jit Putcha, a leader in HYSEA's Diversity Forum and Managing Committee from LTIMindtree. A pivotal panel discussion, titled "Advancing Skilling and Support for Women in AI," focused on bridging the gender gap in AI and creating a supportive ecosystem for women in tech. A Google-led workshop also provided attendees with practical training on deploying generative AI models and exploring real-world applications.

SAWiT.AI, the flagship program of SAWiT, is set to launch on September 21, 2024, in collaboration with an ed-tech startup called GUVI. The program will unfold in three phases: the SAWiT.AI Learnathon, SAWiT.AI Hackathon, and SAWiT.AI Festival.

Supported by an advisory council that includes leaders like Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Farzana Haque, SAWiT.AI aims to significantly increase women's participation in AI, contributing to unlocking India's USD 550 billion economic potential.

SAWiT claims to build a thriving ecosystem for one million women in technology, offering networking, mentorship, entrepreneurship, skill development, and recruitment opportunities, all while advancing gender diversity in the tech industry.