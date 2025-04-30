The following brands have secured fresh funding to accelerate growth, expansion, and product development efforts.

Scandalous Foods Raises INR 2 Cr from New Age India Fund

Indian sweets startup Scandalous Foods has raised INR 2 crore in an ongoing Seed+ funding round led by New Age India Fund. The funds will be deployed to scale production capacity and expand SME HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Catering) distribution, targeting smaller restaurant chains and cloud kitchens across India.

Founded in August 2022 by Sanket S and Pravesh Amin, Scandalous Foods offers preservative-free, single-serve Indian sweets with a 6-month shelf life. The startup has sold over 2 million cups across nine cities, reaching nearly 1 million unique consumers through 1,500+ distribution points and 27 B2B clients.

"With bigger production, a stronger distribution network, and new products in the pipeline, we're gearing up to bring our bold, delicious creations to even more people," said Sanket S, Co-founder of Scandalous Foods. "We appreciate New Age India Fund's speed and belief in our vision."

The company aims to add 5,000 new touchpoints, achieve INR 20 crore+ revenue in 15 months, and launch its B2B2C brand FAAD—with plans to expand into the Middle East by 2026.

Vividobots Raises INR 1.47 Cr from Inflection Point Ventures

Chennai-based robotic automation startup Vividobots has raised INR 1.47 crore in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

The fresh capital will be used to accelerate product innovation and expand deployment of vertical-specific robotic solutions for high-rise real estate maintenance.

Founded in 2021 by Dhinesh B (CEO), Velmurugan B (CPO), and Kesavaraj S (CTO), Vividobots was born out of a tragic incident involving a painter's fatal fall. The founders, with professional backgrounds at Flipkart, Air Defence Agency, and TCS, are on a mission to bring safety, speed, and sustainability to exterior building maintenance through AI-powered robotics.

Vikram Ramasubramanian, Partner and CIO at IPV, said, "Vividobots is tackling a critical challenge in high-rise maintenance with precision robotics. We believe their solution is future-ready and scalable for India's fast-growing urban landscape."

A Brigade REAP portfolio startup and named among Mahindra LEAP's Top 10 Real Estate Tech Startups, Vividobots claims to deliver up to 70% time savings, 50% cost reduction, and 15% less material wastage—redefining how high-rises are maintained.

ekincare Raises Strategic Investment from MSD, HealthQuad

Hyderabad-based ekincare has secured a strategic investment from MSD IDEA Studio Asia Pacific, the innovation arm of global healthcare leader Merck & Co., Inc. (USA), with participation from existing investor HealthQuad.

While the amount remains undisclosed, the fresh capital will be used to strengthen ekincare's AI-powered analytics, expand its cashless OPD network, and enhance preventive care and employee wellness solutions. To date, ekincare has raised USD 22 million since its founding in 2015.

"This investment from MSD IDEA Studio, with continued support from HealthQuad, is a visionary step forward," said Kiran Kalakuntla, Co-founder and CEO of ekincare. "Their expertise combined with our AI-driven, customer-centric approach will help us deliver seamless, personalized healthcare to millions."

Founded in 2015 by Kiran Kalakuntla, Srikanth Samudrala, and Noel Coutinho, ekincare offers an integrated digital health platform focused on personalised, preventive healthcare through AI, data analytics, and telemedicine.

It claims to serve over 1,000 companies and connects users to a network of 40,000+ providers. The startup has seen rapid growth in services, partnerships, and corporate adoption, and is now focused on scaling its impact across India's evolving healthcare ecosystem.