French energy automation company Schneider Electric launched the Schneider Electric Innovation Yatra, a carbon neutral 'Innovation Hub on Wheels' with a mission of making India, more sustainable, digital and energy positive, to mark the 60th anniversary of company's operations in India.

This carbon neutral yatra will travel to 60-plus cities in India, aiming to highlight Schneider Electric's 60-year journey in the country and the continued commitment to support nation building by imparting knowledge around advancements in IoT, Electricity 4.0, Digitization & Sustainability within the Energy management and NextGen automation space. It aims to spread the message of sustainability and digitization by connecting citizens, corporates, industry experts, policymakers, partners, customers, farmers, electricians, institutes, government, and more. The eco-friendly mobile hub is powered by recyclable materials & renewable energy including Luminous solar panels and showcases IOT enabled solutions, connected product offers, journey of the group in India, contribution & commitment to India's growth and a special 'Green Yodha' Sustainability Zone.

Speaking at the launch event, Deepak Sharma, Zone President – Greater India and MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India said, "Our 60 years of presence in India is a testament to our enduring commitment to the nation's progress. Schneider Electric now has 37000+ employees, 30 manufacturing sites in India, making it the 3rd largest market & one of the 4 global hubs for the group. The Schneider Electric Innovation Yatra is a unique platform to connect & engage with our stakeholders, celebrate our achievements, and showcase our commitment to driving sustainable innovations and digitization. We believe, the vision of building resilient and sustainable India during Amrit Kaal, can be achieved through collaborative actions. I am deeply indebted to our customers, partners and employees for their continued trust and support"

Highlighting the company's focus on responsible marketing, Rajat Abbi, Vice-President- Global Marketing, Chief Marketing Officer, Schneider Electric India, said, "This carbon neutral Yatra will cover the length and breadth of the country to create awareness around sustainable, digital and NextGen automation solutions. This unique campaign is an extension of our flagship Green Yodha initiative aiming to reach a wider and diverse audience, and have more stakeholders join the good fight against climate change. Our marketing playbook has 4P's purpose, partnerships, planet and performance and this initiative will have a unique blend of digital, physical, social and omni-channel presence reaching millions of Indians"

Schneider Electric is present in the Indian market with multiple popular brands including Schneider Electric, L&T Electrical & Automation, Luminous, AVEVA, to name a few.