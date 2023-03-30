Sebi Announces Corporate Governance Norms And Investor Measures

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said that the regulator has decided to set up an independent, government - sponsored backstop fund for corporate debt market

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Twitter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on Wednesday, has announced a slew of corporate governance related and pro-investor measures, ending the practice of individuals having permanent seats at boards of listed companies. The Sebi board reportedly approved amendments to the LODR Regulations to strengthen corporate governance at listed entities by enhancing disclosure and empowering shareholders through various mechanisms.

Addressing the media after the board meeting, Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said that the regulator has decided to set up an independent, government - sponsored backstop fund for the corporate debt market.

"If a single fund house faces an illiquidity issue, this corpus will not be available to it. It is only when the issue is spread across the market that we will press the button that will activate this corpus," said Buch, adding that the INR 33,000 crore Corporate Debt Market Development Fund (CDMF) will be set up to bail out debt funds in case of crisis.

According to media reports, aiming to safeguard investors' money from misuse by stock brokers, Sebi will put in place a framework for the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) facility for investors in secondary market trading, similar to the existing system for IPO investors. Sebi has also strengthened the extant mechanism of sale, lease or disposal of an undertaking of a listed entity outside the 'Scheme of Arrangement' framework.

"Under the proposed framework, stock brokers will be allowed to either directly settle brokerage with the UPI clients or opt for Clearing Corporation's facility to deduct the standard rate of brokerage from the UPI block of clients. The framework would be implemented in a phased manner to facilitate a smooth transition in the market," said Buch as per the reports.

To improve governance and transparency to investors with respect to transactions involving conflict of interest, the regulator also approved that there should be a mandate for obtaining approval of 75% of investors by value for buying or selling of investments potentially involving conflict of interest.

As per previous reports, earlier in February, it was proposed that if there is any director serving on the board of a listed entity without his/her appointment or re-appointment being subject to shareholders' approval during the last 5 years i.e., from April 1, 2019, the listed entity shall take shareholders' approval in the first general meeting to be held after April 1, 2024, for his/her continuation on the board of the listed entity.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Investors News and Trends Government SEBI mutual funds

Most Popular

See all
Health & Wellness

5 Essential Steps to Expand Your Vision and Start Living Your Dream Life

It's time to break free from your comfort zone and expand your vision. When you refuse to settle for a mediocre life, you can start building a life you love.

By Stacey Stratton

Lifestyle

4 Ways To Negotiate For A Good Salary

Negotiating a salary can be an intimidating task for many, especially for those who are just starting their careers. However, with the right approach and mindset, this can become a smooth and successful process.

By Kavya Pillai

News and Trends

Why Government May Ban Related Party Sales Of E-commerce, Food Delivery Startups

"E-commerce companies are permitted to merely operate a pure-play marketplace i.e. a bridge between the buyer and seller and not sell any goods, even their own products on their platforms," said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general, CAlT

By S Shanthi

News and Trends

Student Run Startup Plutus Raises $280,000 Pre-Seed Funding

The fund raised will help Plutus build new tools to expand the monetisation potential for content creators

By Teena Jose

Entrepreneurs

This Unique Social Startup Helps in Offsetting Carbon Footprint

Verdoo, a free online tool, helps consumers fight climate change through online shopping

By John Stanly

Culture

50 Work-From-Home Jobs that Pay As Much or More than Average Salary

If you're tired of driving to an office and would love to work at home, there are plenty of high-quality full-time work-from-home jobs for you.

By John Rampton