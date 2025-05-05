Sedna HoReCa Raises INR 50 Cr from Anicut Capital to Unify Hospitality Supply Chain The fresh capital will be deployed to expand Sedna's footprint across 20+ cities over the next year and to scale its integrated technology, logistics, and food services platform tailored for the HoReCa sector.

Sedna HoReCa, a Hyderabad-based B2B platform serving the hotel, restaurant, and catering (HoReCa) industry, has raised INR 50 crore in equity funding from Anicut Capital.

The funding marks a significant endorsement of Sedna's mission to unify India's fragmented hospitality supply chain through a tech-driven, full-stack solution.

The fresh capital will be deployed to expand Sedna's footprint across 20+ cities over the next year and to scale its integrated technology, logistics, and food services platform tailored for the HoReCa sector. The company had earlier raised USD 1.44 million in seed funding.

Founded by Mahadevan Narayanamoni and Saurabh Pandey—who previously co-founded Aknamed, later acquired by PharmEasy—Sedna aims to bring operational efficiency to a sector plagued by high procurement costs, long lead times, and poor tech adoption.

Sedna operates across three core verticals: SaaS solutions, commerce and logistics, and food services. Its tech stack includes SupplyNote, an inventory management platform, and BillNote, a point-of-sale (POS) software, both developed by AdCount Technologies. AdCount's founding team—Kushang, Abhishek Kumar, Harshit Mittal, and Nitin Prakash—has now joined Sedna to help scale the technology and commerce engine.

On the logistics front, Sedna runs Vyap, a supply distribution network, and SupplyLink, a 3PL/4PL service tailored for HoReCa supply chains. These services address challenges like fluctuating fill rates and inventory loss due to pilferage.

The company is also entering the ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve food segment, catering to commercial kitchens, D2C brands, and restaurant chains. Chef Sanjaya Bhan of Hospitality Unlimited has joined to lead product development, with a new food production facility being set up in Bengaluru.

"With increasing technology adoption and innovation across retail formats, the timing is right to build a unified B2B solution tailored for HoReCa," said co-founder Saurabh Pandey.

Dhruv Kapoor, Partner at Anicut Capital, added, "Sedna helps solve specific challenges that the HoReCa industry has been facing. We believe this end-to-end approach positions them well to become a category-defining company."
