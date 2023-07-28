The funds raised will be used for research and development and to augment the manufacturing efforts for Selligion's next phase of expansion

Selligion Technologies, consumer cloud computer manufacturers, raised INR 5 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Malpani Ventures. The funds raised will be used for research and development and to augment the manufacturing efforts for Selligion's next phase of expansion.

"Thanks to our recent pre-Series round A funding, we are poised to make significant strides in our mission. Our research efforts will focus on further enhancing our offerings, with the aim of increasing our manufacturing capacity multi-fold—allowing us to reach more than 1 lakh students by march 2024. Through our subscription-based model, we are committed to providing affordable and easily accessible advanced computers to students across India. These devices will serve as a catalyst for their growth, equipping them with the necessary digital skills to pursue rewarding careers," said Apeksha Mehta, co-founder and Spokesperson, Selligion Technologies.

Selligion Technologies Private Limited was founded in the year 2020. It has conceptualized, designed and developed Selligion Praho, which is claimed to be the world's first hybrid cloud computer. Selligion is on a mission to deliver a powerful computer to every Indian home, and enable every Indian child to access uncompromised and affordable computers and the opportunities that come with them, according to an official release.

"Embracing digital literacy is the key to unlocking India's potential, but with only 10-15% of Indian homes owning a computer, our nation's digital infrastructure demands immediate strengthening. We aim to bridge this divide, creating a technologically inclusive ecosystem that empowers every learner, regardless of their background, to thrive in the digital age. By strengthening our digital foundations, we can forge a brighter, more equitable future for our beloved nation," said Dr Aniruddha Malpani, Malpani Ventures.