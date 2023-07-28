Selligion Technologies Raises INR 5 Crore In Pre-Series A Funding The funds raised will be used for research and development and to augment the manufacturing efforts for Selligion's next phase of expansion

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Selligion Technologies, consumer cloud computer manufacturers, raised INR 5 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Malpani Ventures. The funds raised will be used for research and development and to augment the manufacturing efforts for Selligion's next phase of expansion.

"Thanks to our recent pre-Series round A funding, we are poised to make significant strides in our mission. Our research efforts will focus on further enhancing our offerings, with the aim of increasing our manufacturing capacity multi-fold—allowing us to reach more than 1 lakh students by march 2024. Through our subscription-based model, we are committed to providing affordable and easily accessible advanced computers to students across India. These devices will serve as a catalyst for their growth, equipping them with the necessary digital skills to pursue rewarding careers," said Apeksha Mehta, co-founder and Spokesperson, Selligion Technologies.

Selligion Technologies Private Limited was founded in the year 2020. It has conceptualized, designed and developed Selligion Praho, which is claimed to be the world's first hybrid cloud computer. Selligion is on a mission to deliver a powerful computer to every Indian home, and enable every Indian child to access uncompromised and affordable computers and the opportunities that come with them, according to an official release.

"Embracing digital literacy is the key to unlocking India's potential, but with only 10-15% of Indian homes owning a computer, our nation's digital infrastructure demands immediate strengthening. We aim to bridge this divide, creating a technologically inclusive ecosystem that empowers every learner, regardless of their background, to thrive in the digital age. By strengthening our digital foundations, we can forge a brighter, more equitable future for our beloved nation," said Dr Aniruddha Malpani, Malpani Ventures.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Technology News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Google Invites Applications For Eighth Batch Of Startups Accelerator Programme

Applications are open until August 22, and eligible startups should have AI as a core solution or product, including generative AI

By Teena Jose
Business Ideas

The Top 10 Home Business Ideas for 2023

Can't figure out which enterprise you should launch in 2023? Check out 10 stellar home business ideas to get inspiration.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Culture

I Started My Business In My Mom's Basement at the Age of 17. Here are 5 Rules I Wish I Had Known, But Had to Learn the Hard Way

There is no easy way to break this to you, but you are the least important person in your business!

By Jon Becker
Thought Leaders

I Pitched 300 People a Day For 1 Year — and Learned This Impactful Entrepreneurial Lesson

After working myself to the bone pitching 300 people each day for one year, I came out of that experience as a new man — but surprisingly, an unhappier one. Here's what I learned.

By Jonathan Brierre
Starting a Business

I Believe, Therefore I Can — How to Build the Self-Efficacy You Need to Start Your Own Business

You can unlock your potential. Let's get you there.

By Mikey Lucas
Starting a Business

10 Common Obstacles to Avoid When Starting a Business

Starting a new business can be an exciting and rewarding venture, but it also comes with its fair share of challenges. Here are some common obstacles to avoid when starting a new business.

By Billy Carson