Sepolia Successful as Ethereum Simulates Shanghai Hard Fork

Sepolia is the second of three testnets to run through a similar simulation, the first one being Zheijang

By Saptak Bardhan

Sepolia, a second test network (testnet) of Ethereum, successfully replicated withdrawals of staked ether (ETH) on Tuesday. The recent development brings the Ethereum blockchain closer to its anticipated Shanghai upgrade, according to a report.

Sepolia is the second of three testnets to run through a similar simulation, the first one being Zheijang. However, the simulation of Sepolia was performed on a closed testnet meaning only Ethereum core developers ran the validators on the testnet.

The entire of concept of testnet revolves around copying a blockchain, in this instance Ethereum and allow developers to test any changes to the applications in a low-stakes environment. The upgrade was triggered at epoch 56832 at 4:04 UTC and finalized at 4:17 UTC. Ethereum has one more test Goerli, planned before Shanghai goes live.

The Shanghai Upgrade will mark Ethereum's complete transition to a fully functional proof-of-stake network, enabling validators to withdraw rewards earned from adding or approving blocks to the blockchain.

Goerli's testing would be the most anticipated given it would be the biggest of the the three testnets. Goerli testnet mimics the main Ethereum blockchain's activity closely.

