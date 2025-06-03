The funds will be deployed toward product development and expanding ServeClub's reach across India through both online and offline channels.

ServeClub, a rising homegrown pickleball gear brand, has secured seed funding from notable industry leaders including Manish Poddar (Co-founder, Rare Rabbit), Pratham Mittal (Founder, Masters' Union and Tetr), and Malika Sadani (Co-founder, The Moms Co.).

ServeClub was founded in 2024 by a diverse team of students from the US, Cuba, Mexico, Germany, and India while studying at Tetr College of Business. The brand offers USAPA-certified pickleball paddles, priced affordably between INR 7,000 and INR 9,000—about half the price of leading international competitors.

The startup aims to democratise access to premium sports gear and has already partnered with over 25 entities, including pickleball courts, clubs, and fitness brands. It now plans to grow monthly sales by 20–25% over the next two quarters, while expanding direct-to-consumer operations and organizing community engagement events to foster sport adoption.

"I am excited to lead the seed round for ServeClub, a brand that is filling a significant gap in the Indian sports equipment market," said Manish Poddar. "The rapid growth of pickleball presents a unique opportunity to offer high-quality, affordable gear tailored for Indian players."

Malika Sadani added, "Their focus on building strong partnerships and fostering community engagement will be key drivers in scaling the sport's reach."

"Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in India, yet access to quality, affordable gear remains limited," said Jeet Totla, Co-founder of ServeClub. "With this funding, we aim to expand our product line, deepen our court and club partnerships, and build India's most trusted pickleball brand."