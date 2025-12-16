You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ServiceNow has completed its acquisition of Moveworks, marking a significant step in its efforts to expand the use of AI across the enterprise workplace.

The deal brings together ServiceNow's agentic AI and intelligent workflows with Moveworks' AI assistant, enterprise search, and reasoning technology to create a more natural and effective way for employees to engage with work.

With the acquisition now closed, ServiceNow aims to strengthen its AI platform by offering a single entry point where employees can ask questions, search for information, and complete tasks through conversational interactions. The combined platform is designed to connect employee requests directly to automated workflows, helping organisations respond faster and reduce manual effort.

Amit Zavery, President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Product Officer at ServiceNow, said, "Moveworks accelerates ServiceNow's vision to put AI to work for people across every corner of every business. By bringing together Moveworks' AI assistant with ServiceNow's agentic platform, we are creating an AI native front door that turns conversations into completed work securely and at scale."

ServiceNow positions itself as an AI control tower for business reinvention, integrating with different cloud environments, data sources, and AI models. The platform currently claims to run more than 75 billion workflows each year and is used to unify systems across IT, HR, customer service, and other functions. According to the company, its own internal use of AI agents has led to 90 percent of IT requests and 89 percent of customer support cases being resolved autonomously, with resolution times reduced significantly.

Moveworks brings an established user base and enterprise adoption to the deal. Its technology is used by global organisations including Siemens, Toyota, and Unilever. Around 5.5 million employees use Moveworks, and nearly 90 percent of its customers have deployed the assistant across their entire workforce.

Bhavin Shah, CEO of Moveworks, said, "Moveworks was founded to make work effortless. By connecting our AI assistant and enterprise search with ServiceNow's trusted workflow automation and AI governance, we can deliver fast and secure end to end resolution for employees everywhere."

The acquisition also brings hundreds of AI specialists into ServiceNow, strengthening its expertise and supporting the expansion of its AI roadmap across enterprise operations.