ServiceNow to Acquire Identity Security Startup Veza The acquisition will expand its security and risk offerings by bringing deeper capabilities in identity and access management.

ServiceNow has announced an agreement to acquire Veza, an identity security startup, in a move aimed at strengthening its cybersecurity portfolio. The transaction is subject to standard regulatory reviews and closing conditions.

The company said the acquisition will expand its security and risk offerings by bringing deeper capabilities in identity and access management. This has become one of the most critical areas of cybersecurity as identity related weaknesses continue to feature prominently in breach investigations. With Veza's technology, ServiceNow plans to help businesses understand and control who and what can access their data, applications, systems, and AI related assets.

Veza was launched in 2020 and focuses on improving enterprise visibility around access permissions and privileges across SaaS systems, data platforms, cloud infrastructure, and on premises environments.

The company has 230 employees and serves nearly 150 enterprise customers across sectors such as banking, hospitality, and fast moving consumer goods.

Once the transaction is completed, Veza's identity visibility, intelligence, and governance capabilities will be integrated into ServiceNow's security products. This includes adding identity context to solutions such as vulnerability response, incident response, and integrated risk management. The combined offering is expected to help customers get a clearer picture of how identities interact with risk events or exposures.

ServiceNow also noted that Veza's integration will enhance its AI Control Tower by governing access for AI agents across enterprises. As companies adopt more autonomous systems powered by agentic AI, the combined capabilities will support end to end identity security rooted in the principle of least privilege.

ServiceNow positions itself as an AI driven platform that connects cloud services, enterprise tools, and workflows to coordinate operations at scale.
