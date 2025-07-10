The fund adopts a flexi-cap approach, investing across large, mid, and small-cap stocks, with a maximum allocation of 10% per stock.

Shaan Patel Asset Management (SPAM) has launched its first Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) under the SEBI-registered Category III segment, marking a significant step in its expansion into the active equity investing space. The open-ended fund, which officially goes live on Thursday, has already secured INR 25 crore in investor commitments prior to its rollout—indicating strong early interest.

With a target corpus of INR 200 crore, the fund is aimed at High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) and family offices seeking an active, data-driven equity investment strategy. It adopts a flexi-cap approach, investing across large, mid, and small-cap stocks, with a maximum allocation of 10% per stock. The portfolio will remain concentrated, holding 12–15 high-conviction ideas, selected through a blend of deep fundamental research and quantitative analysis.

The fund distinguishes itself through an "intelligent churning" strategy guided by quant signals. This model enables the fund to enter and exit positions based on dynamic valuations, allowing it to capture multiple growth phases of a stock. The approach aims to reduce average purchase costs, lock in partial gains, and improve long-term compounded returns.

Shaan Patel, Chief Investment Officer at SPAM, said, "We don't believe in simply buying and holding indefinitely. Instead, we actively monitor every position, taking partial exits when valuations stretch and re-entering when opportunities arise. Our quant-driven signals guide these moves with discipline and precision."

Benchmarking against the NIFTY 500 Index, the fund seeks to outperform while maintaining strong risk controls. It caters to investors looking for alternatives to traditional long-only strategies, especially those interested in fast-growing sectors such as artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, fintech, and renewable energy.

The minimum investment amount is set at INR 1 crore, catering to investors looking to build long-term wealth through a differentiated, systematic, and forward-looking approach.