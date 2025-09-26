Although the Dadasaheb Phalke Award has long honoured lifetime contributions to the film industry, this year's honourees stand out for something more - a model for the contemporary movie star

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Mohanlal were honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards 2025, which was a landmark event for Indian cinema. As outstanding performers, each has won over millions of fans, but what really makes them stand out is their ability to strike a balance between industry and artistry, bringing both emotional resonance and economic power to Indian entertainment.

Shah Rukh Khan: The Global Brand in a Superstar's Garb

Shah Rukh Khan's acceptance of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award honours both his achievements as an actor and his impact as a world-renowned businessman. In addition to making popular films like Jawan and Pathaan, Khan founded Red Chillies Entertainment, a formidable production and visual effects company that revolutionised Bollywood's commercial landscape. His ventures, from sports ownership (IPL Cricket team: Kolkata Knight Riders) to digital content investments, highlight a vision where stardom converges with scalability. For him, the economics of international entertainment and the art of storytelling go hand in hand.

Rani Mukerji: A Storyteller Who Reinvented Herself

Rani Mukerji's win is a testament to her of longevity, resilience, and creativity. She has continuously played parts that combine cinematic power with social impact, from Mardaani to Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, demonstrating that art can be a force for change. She has simultaneously combined creativity and business sense as a strategic voice at Yash Raj Films, one of India's most powerful studios. Mukerji is a prime example of how an actor can develop into a thought leader who not only acts but also influences the course of the business.

Mohanlal: The Link Between National Glory and Regional Power

Mohanlal, who is admired for his unparalleled versatility, has been the lifeblood of Malayalam cinema for decades. Beyond the art, however, he has been a trailblazer in turning regional cinema into a pan-Indian business venture. His involvement in big-budget productions, OTT crossovers, and even ventures into hospitality and entrepreneurship demonstrate his keen awareness of the changing dynamics of the sector. Mohanlal is a proof that when business strategy and cultural authenticity are combined, local icons can have a significant impact on the national and international stage.

Art Meets Industry: The Significance of These Victories

Although the Dadasaheb Phalke Award has long honoured lifetime contributions to the film industry, this year's honourees stand out for something more - a model for the contemporary movie star. It is imperative to balance art and industry in a time when box office collections and over-the-top (OTT) streaming are just as important as critical praise.

• Shah Rukh Khan is a symbol of Indian cinema's globalisation, where stars are turned into brands and films into franchises.

• Rani Mukerji represents the evolution of women in cinema, not only as performers but also as decision-makers influencing narratives and business.

• Mohanlal shows the scalability of regional cinema, proving that language and geography are no longer barriers in the entertainment economy.

Indian Cinema's Entrepreneurial Legacy

The 71st National Film Awards honoured these three for their ability to turn the film industry into a sustainable one, not just for their careers. Their experiences highlight a crucial reality: the real greats of today are those who can successfully combine art and business, creativity and entrepreneurship, and culture and money.

The legacy of Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Mohanlal will encourage future generations to see themselves as both artists and storytellers as Indian cinema continues to spread throughout the world.