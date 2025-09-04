In India, a celebrity is not just an admiration; fans have converted them into a currency now. With their on-screen presence, they have attracted fans to such an extent that they now have near-religious followings.

In India, a celebrity is not just an admiration; fans have converted them into a currency now. With their on-screen presence, they have attracted fans to such an extent that they now have near-religious followings. However, what's working best for the celebrities is that they are no longer confined to cinema screens; they are transforming fandom into business models with the help of digital platforms. What was once endorsement has now evolved into ownership, partnerships, and ventures that rival established corporations.

Shah Rukh Khan: Redefining Stardom as Enterprise

India's 'King of Bollywood', Shah Rukh Khan, is one of the most compelling blueprints of celebrity entrepreneurship. In 2002, he started his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, as a small studio, and today, it's not just a film production house but also works on distribution as well as a visual effects powerhouse.

Khan did not put a full stop there; he also co-founded the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. This business empire is now valued at hundreds of millions, illustrating how fandom can be channelled into a sustainable sports business.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The Global Brand Builder

Priyanka Chopra Jonas moved from Bollywood to Hollywood and transformed herself into a global star. She did not keep her career stuck to just acting but also invested in and built businesses including Anomaly, tech and wellness startups, and her production house Purple Pebble Pictures.

PeeCee's trajectory highlights how a celebrity can use the power of their fandom to build a personal brand and open doors to multiple businesses.

Deepika Padukone: Mental Health Meets Market Opportunity

When most celebrities were all about glamour and getting involved in ventures that surrounded the same area, Deepika Padukone founded LiveLoveLaugh, a foundation raising awareness about mental health. The actress made sure to share her personal experiences and has been vocal about her mental health struggles to help people believe in her foundation, because let's agree on the fact that when a person hears it from a celebrity, they believe it more than when said by a normal human. While not a for-profit enterprise, Deepika's foundation shaped her personal brand, making her a trusted voice in wellness.

The actress also launched a skincare brand, 82°E, and continues to promote it on her social media, making sure it finds its reach.

Why This Works for Celebrities?

Talking about how and why this works for celebrities sooner than other founders, well, celebs have already found their consumer base in their fans by building their trust and loyalty with years of their on-screen presence. Their visibility becomes the seed capital. Another major factor includes marketplaces like Myntra, Amazon, and Nykaa, which allow celebrity brands to scale instantly, while social media provides direct-to-fan marketing at near-zero cost.

The Takeaway for Entrepreneurs

For entrepreneurs, they can use platforms like LinkedIn and Instagram to convert their audiences into a loyal consumer base. They can align their businesses with a personal touch, be it their own authentic story, to connect with their customers on a higher level. We are all now in the age of the influencer economy, and the sooner entrepreneurs accept this, the faster they can build their empires.