Sharan Hegde's 1% Club Secures SEBI RIA License, Eyes National Expansion The company's larger vision is to expand its reach across major Indian cities, aiming to meet the growing financial advisory demand in the country.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sharan Hegde, Founder and CEO of 1% Club

Sharan Hegde's 1% Club announced that it has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first finfluencer-led company in India to secure the SEBI-registered Investment Adviser (RIA) license.

The journey to obtaining the prestigious license spanned six months and involved collaboration with top compliance and legal firms. The registration paves the way for the company to offer personalised one-on-one financial planning services to its members, leveraging transparency, trust, and regulatory compliance.

Currently, the Personal CFO division claims to boast a team of 40 professionals managing INR 750 crore in Assets under Advisory (AUA). With a vision to expand its footprint across major Indian cities, the company aims to address India's glaring need for certified financial advisors.

According to the SEBI Chairman, the country requires one million financial planners, yet there are only about 1,300 certified professionals. Over the next decade, 1% Club plans to capture 5–10% of this underserved market, making financial planning accessible to India's growing middle class.

"This marks the first time a fintech company associated with a finfluencer has obtained the SEBI RIA license, setting a precedent in the wealth management industry," said Sharan Hegde, Founder and CEO of 1% Club. "We are committed to building trust, credibility, and a legacy for India's middle class. This is just the beginning; our vision includes acquiring more SEBI licenses to offer robust investment products, such as stock recommendations and high-yielding debt solutions."

Raghav Gupta, Co-founder of 1% Club, emphasised the significance of the milestone: "Getting the SEBI RIA license strengthens our commitment to act in the best interest of investors. It's a big step towards making financial planning impactful and accessible for India's middle class."

The RIA license also aligns with 1% Club's long-term strategy of introducing innovative financial products and forging partnerships with leading wealth management players. By focusing on risk-adjusted returns, the company aims to elevate its members' financial journeys.

With a community of over 85,000 members and a mission to promote financial independence, 1% Club is redefining wealth management through education, tools, and exclusive events, making a lasting impact on India's financial landscape.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Thought Leaders

10 Books Tim Ferriss Thinks Every Entrepreneur Should Read

Looking for inspiration? Here are 10 of Tim Ferriss's favorite books for entrepreneurs.

By Emily Conklin
News and Trends

Equirus Welcomes Credence Family Office in INR 100 Cr Deal to Strengthen Wealth Management Services

As part of the deal, Credence Family Office will take over Equirus Wealth's Family Office business, and the combined entity will be branded as Equirus-Credence Family Office.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

WeWork India Files Papers with SEBI for IPO

WeWork India Management Limited (WeWork India), the largest operator in the Indian workspace sector has recently filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Google Is Offering a 'Voluntary Exit' For Some Employees After a Petition Signed by 1,400 Googlers Calls For Job Security

The buyouts apply to U.S. employees in Google's platforms and devices division.

By Sherin Shibu