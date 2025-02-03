The company's larger vision is to expand its reach across major Indian cities, aiming to meet the growing financial advisory demand in the country.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sharan Hegde's 1% Club announced that it has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first finfluencer-led company in India to secure the SEBI-registered Investment Adviser (RIA) license.

The journey to obtaining the prestigious license spanned six months and involved collaboration with top compliance and legal firms. The registration paves the way for the company to offer personalised one-on-one financial planning services to its members, leveraging transparency, trust, and regulatory compliance.

Currently, the Personal CFO division claims to boast a team of 40 professionals managing INR 750 crore in Assets under Advisory (AUA). With a vision to expand its footprint across major Indian cities, the company aims to address India's glaring need for certified financial advisors.

According to the SEBI Chairman, the country requires one million financial planners, yet there are only about 1,300 certified professionals. Over the next decade, 1% Club plans to capture 5–10% of this underserved market, making financial planning accessible to India's growing middle class.

"This marks the first time a fintech company associated with a finfluencer has obtained the SEBI RIA license, setting a precedent in the wealth management industry," said Sharan Hegde, Founder and CEO of 1% Club. "We are committed to building trust, credibility, and a legacy for India's middle class. This is just the beginning; our vision includes acquiring more SEBI licenses to offer robust investment products, such as stock recommendations and high-yielding debt solutions."

Raghav Gupta, Co-founder of 1% Club, emphasised the significance of the milestone: "Getting the SEBI RIA license strengthens our commitment to act in the best interest of investors. It's a big step towards making financial planning impactful and accessible for India's middle class."

The RIA license also aligns with 1% Club's long-term strategy of introducing innovative financial products and forging partnerships with leading wealth management players. By focusing on risk-adjusted returns, the company aims to elevate its members' financial journeys.

With a community of over 85,000 members and a mission to promote financial independence, 1% Club is redefining wealth management through education, tools, and exclusive events, making a lasting impact on India's financial landscape.