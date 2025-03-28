These names, with every passing year, are not just new additions but showcase the evolution of women entrepreneurship and leadership over the past decade

A decade back, when the editorial desk took the call to do a dedicated women's special edition every year in March, we took a call to feature newer faces each year. These names, with every passing year, are not just new additions but showcase the evolution of women entrepreneurship and leadership over the past decade. From women who think big to women who get into entrepreneurship in their 40s, our Shepreneurs edition this month is filled with amazing stories. From each sector, we have picked one woman role model for each one of you to think about when starting your own business. We hope their lessons and success stories give a ray of hope to the next set of women entrepreneurs India will witness. Here's our class of 2025 of Women to Watch who empower communities and inspire change.

Priya Atlee, Producer at a For Apple Studios, Founder of Rednot

Priya Atlee's journey in the entertainment industry began in front of the camera, but she soon realised her passion extended far beyond acting. It wasn't just about performing—it was about the entire process of storytelling. This realisation led her to step into film production, where she could shape stories from the ground up. "I began my journey as an actor, but along the way, I discovered that my passion for cinema ran much deeper. It wasn't just about being in front of the camera—I fell in love with the entire process of filmmaking. That realisation led me to step into producing," she shares.

As a producer at A for Apple Studios, Priya is focused on creating films that leave a lasting impact, embracing the challenges that come with the evolving industry. Beyond filmmaking, Priya found another powerful medium to express her creativity—fashion. Her newly launched brand, Redknot, is a fusion of abstract art and style, transforming her digital designs into statement outfits. "Redknot is a reflection of my creative vision—bold yet balanced, artistic yet wearable. I love playing with textures to create looks that stand out yet feel effortless. Whether it's a structured jacket with abstract patterns or a flowy, colorful ensemble, my styling is all about expressing individuality while staying comfortable and confident," she explains.

For Priya, fashion isn't just about trends—it's about storytell ing through design and making art wearable. Her passion for reinvention didn't stop there. Together with her husband, filmmaker Atlee, Priya discovered a love for pickleball, a sport that quickly became a source of energy and joy. "Fitness has always been my go-to whenever I've felt stuck. Playing sports helps clear my mind—it's like therapy. My husband, Atlee, and I started playing pickleball to stay fit, and we quickly realised how energising and fun it is. We wanted more people to experi ence that same joy, which is how Bagaluru Jawans was born."

Their pickleball team made a trium phant debut, winning the inaugu ral season of the World Pickleball League (WPBL) in Mumbai, and Priya is eager to see the sport grow even further. Stepping into multiple indus tries has taught Priya invaluable lessons in entrepreneurship, the most important being adaptabil ity. "One of the biggest lessons I've learned is the need to adapt. Whether in filmmaking, fashion, or sports, every industry pushes you to innovate and evolve. Passion fuels the vision, but it's discipline and resilience that bring it to life." While the journey has had its highs and lows—from the excitement of launching Redknot and winning champi onships to the challenges of setbacks—Priya remains focused on growth. "Moving forward, I trust the process, stay open to new opportunities, and embrace growth in every form. The goal is to keep evolving, creating with purpose, and building something truly meaningful," she concludes.

Aashka Goradia Goble, co-founder and CMO of RENÉE

Aashka Goradia Goble's transformation from a celebrated television actress to a formidable entrepreneur is a narrative that exemplifies the audacity to redefine one's destiny. After captivating audiences for nearly two decades with roles in popular Indian daily soaps, Aashka made a bold pivot, co-founding RENÉE Cosmetics in 2018. This venture not only marked her entry into the beauty industry but also underscored her commitment to empowering women through accessible and high-quality beauty products. Reflecting on her transition, Aashka shares, "Beauty is more than just transformation—it's a tool for confidence, self-expression, and empowerment."

This philosophy became the cornerstone of RENÉE Cosmetics, a brand she established alongside her friends from Beardo, aiming to challenge societal norms and celebrate individuality. The brand's commitment to inclusivity is evident in its diverse product range, catering to various skin tones and preferences, ensuring that every woman feels confident in her own skin. The inception of RENÉE Cosmetics was timely, addressing a significant gap in the Indian beauty market. Aashka observed that many established brands either overlooked the diverse consumer base or failed to prioritize innovation.

Recognizing this, RENÉE introduced products like the RENÉE Fab 5, a single lipstick featuring five interchangeable shades, offering convenience without compromising variety. Such innovations have resonated with consumers, propelling the brand's growth in a market valued in billions. Embarking on this entrepreneurial journey was not with out its challenges. Aashka acknowledges the skepticism she faced transitioning from acting to entrepreneurship, stating, "Breaking into the beauty industry as an actor turned-entrepreneur came with its challenges. There's often a perception that such ventures are merely endorse ments." However, her unwavering passion and commit ment to building a sustainable, impactful brand have been pivotal in overcoming these hurdles. Balancing motherhood with entrepreneurship added an other layer of complexity to her journey.

In October 2023, Aashka and her husband, Brent Goble, welcomed their first child, a son. This personal milestone coincided with RENÉE Cosmetics' remarkable growth, reflecting Aashka's ability to harmoniously blend personal and professional aspirations. Her journey from an acclaimed actress to a successful entrepreneur and devoted mother highlights her multifaceted persona and determination to excel in all spheres of life. The company has raised approximately $45 million and INR 100 crore in funding across several rounds. Notably, a Series B round in December 2022, led by Evolvence India with participation from Edelweiss Group, Equanimity, and 100Unicorns, secured $25 million. This influx of capital has been instrumental in fueling the brand's expansion plans, enabling RENÉE to introduce nearly 200 products and establish a presence in over 650 stores across India.

Sonya Hooja, Co-founder and COO, Imarticus Learning

In a world where careers are shaped by the quality of education and skill development, Sonya Hooja has positioned herself as a game-changer. As the co-founder and COO of Imarticus Learning, she is not just an entrepreneur but a visionary who saw an industry gap and decided to bridge it. Her journey is one of grit, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to empowering professionals with industry-relevant skills. Before embarking on her entrepreneurial journey, Sonya was navigating the high-stakes world of finance and consulting in the United States. With stints at Accenture, ACS, and Lehman Brothers, she honed her strategic acumen and business insight. But something was missing. Returning to India, she found herself drawn to research projects in the development space, where one industry stood out—education.

"There was a large gap in providing education that was both practical and relevant to one's career," Sonya recalls. "This also contributed to my entrepre neurial journey and motivated me to make a difference at the grassroots level and also conduct thorough analy sis of the industry gaps." Inspired by her grandfather's legacy of community service in Ahmednagar, she took a bold step in 2012, co-founding Imar ticus Learning with Nikhil Barshikar. Their vision was simple yet ambi tious—to equip professionals with skills that would make them indispensable in high-growth industries like finance, technology, analytics, and marketing. With over a million learners im pacted and 75,000 graduates placed in leading firms like Flipkart, Amazon, EY, and JP Morgan, Imarticus Learning is more than an EdTech company—it's a movement.

Sonya and her team ensure that their courses are not just aligned with industry needs but are co-created with them. From executive education programs with London Business School and Oxford University to collaborations with IIMs and IITs, they are preparing students for real-world challenges. "We are one of the few companies in India sup porting professionals throughout their entire career lifecycle," Sonya shares. "From foundational degrees and prodegrees in collaboration with global corpo rations and universities, we ensure a strong start. Through B2A (Business to Academia), we're partner ing with universities to create industry-relevant degrees in fintech, business analytics, martech, cybersecurity, and more—ensuring students gradu ate future-ready" Beyond individual learning, Imarticus is also a trusted partner for corporations and governments, offering workforce upskilling and recruitment solu tions. "Our comprehensive approach makes us a true partner in lifelong learning and career growth," she emphasizes. Sonya's journey as a woman entrepreneur has been anything but conventional. Building an EdTech powerhouse came with its own set of challenges. One of the toughest?

"When I co-founded Imarti cus Learning in 2012, the idea of industry-aligned upskilling was still evolving in India. Convincing top institutes to collaborate and employers to trust our graduates was a challenge," she admits. Another was attracting top talent in an industry riddled with skepticism. "We had to build a transpar ent, trustworthy brand—one that people wanted to be a part of," Sonya explains.

Another challenge was integrating new businesses into the Imarticus ecosystem while maintaining its core values. "It re quired patience and strategic alignment, but these hurdles only made us stronger." One of her proudest milestones was expanding the company beyond metro cities into Tier-II and Tier-III regions. "Education should not be a privilege of the few but an opportunity for many," she as serts.

A particularly poignant success story is that of a young woman, the daughter of a maid, who secured a prestigious job at Société Générale after completing an Imarticus program. "She now man ages her family's finances and leads a life of dignity. Stories like these fuel our mission." Looking ahead, the company has bold expan sion plans. "In the next three years, we aim to reach five million learners. We're expanding into Tier-II and Tier-III cities, as well as internationally—Dubai, Africa, and Manila are on our radar," she reveals. The company is also launching new programs in collaboration with world-renowned institutes like London Business School and Oxford University, ensuring professionals stay ahead in a rapidly evolv ing job market.

Devyani Jaipuria, Chairperson at Dharav Gurgaon and Jaipur & Director (RJ Corp Healthcare)

Growing up in a family where business and philanthropy were deeply intertwined, Devyani Jaipuria was introduced to the world of entrepreneurship early on. Conversations about business strategies and market dynamics were a regular part of dinner table discussions, shaping her understanding of leadership and impact. "My father instilled in me the belief that businesses should be built on values beyond profitability," she shares. Early exposure to factory tours and business meetings further cemented her passion for entrepreneurship and social impact.

While education played a significant role in shaping her worldview, business was always a part of her DNA. "I'm drawn to the opportunity to make a tangible impact—whether through driving growth at Devyani Food Industries, improving healthcare, or expanding educational initiatives," she says. Her approach has always been about combining entrepre neurship with social good, ensuring that her ventures create long-term value.

Under her leadership, several bold initiatives have reshaped the family busi ness. She led the expan sion of Cocoon Hospital and Cryoviva, bringing world-class maternal and neonatal healthcare to multiple cities. She also es tablished DPS International in Gurugram, introducing global best practices in education. In the food industry, she played a key role in expanding Cream Bell's market, introducing premium products and broadening its global distri bution. While her leadership is inspired by her father's long-term vision, Devyani has introduced a modern, innovation-driven ap proach.

"My father's vision ary, long-term approach contrasts with my focus on partnership, innova tion, technology, sustain ability, and social impact. I combine data-driven decision-making with traditional values, fostering a more diverse workplace and encouraging fresh perspectives," she explains. This blend of tradition and innovation has helped her drive significant growth while maintaining the com pany's core principles. Looking ahead, she sees healthcare, education, and food diversification as key areas for expansion. "Our goal is to create busi nesses that are sustainable, innovative, and positively impact society," she says. With 2,000 employees un der her leadership, Devyani is shaping a future where businesses thrive not just for profit, but for a greater purpose.

Pallavi Shrivastava, Co-founder, Progcap

Pallavi Shrivastava was born in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, where she grew up witnessing various forms of inequality. Her father worked at a public sector bank, and her mother was a homemaker. Education was always a top priority in her household, and through them, she saw firsthand how access to education and timely credit can unlock opportunities and break barriers.

After completing her engineering and MBA, she spent two years in a large con glomerate before leaving the corporate world in 2010 to work alongside impact driven enterprises. She focused on build ing scalable solutions for underserved communities and, during this time, saw the transformative power of microfi nance—not just for individuals but for the countless businesses operating on the fringes of the economy. This journey led her to the Interna tional Finance Corporation (IFC) in 2012, where she worked on financial inclusion projects across emerging markets. Her time at IFC reinforced her belief in the power of thoughtfully designed financial solutions to uplift individuals and busi nesses. One challenge stood out: the vast financing gap for MSMEs in India.

Despite being the backbone of our economy, mil lions of small businesses remain excluded from formal credit systems. Determined to address this, she co-founded Prog cap—a fintech company dedicated to providing tailored financial solutions for underserved businesses. Sharing the same, Pallavi Shriv astava, Co-founder, Progcap says, "Progcap was founded to address a critical challenge in India's economy: the lack of formal credit access for Micro, Small, and Medium Enter prises (MSMEs)." MSMEs contribute 30% to India's GDP and employ over 120 million people, yet many remain excluded from formal financial systems. This has created a $530+ billion credit gap, forcing millions of small businesses to rely on costly informal financing, which hinders their growth and stability.

"Progcap's approach is technology-driven. By embedding credit into supply chains and utilizing AI-powered credit scoring alongside alternative data, we reach busi nesses often overlooked by traditional lenders. Today, over 800,000 retailers across 800+ cities benefit from our solutions, with many accessing formal credit for the first time," states Srivastava. Beyond credit access, Progcap empowers MSMEs to manage cash flows, optimize inventory, and reduce reliance on cash transactions, effectively integrating them into the formal financial ecosystem. "When we started, the idea of providing flexible, collateral-free working capital to underserved small businesses, especially through supply chain integration, was uncharted territory. We didn't just enter a market; we built one. By reimagining how credit could be deliv ered, we've made financial access possible for busi nesses that traditional systems overlooked. Progcap has shown that MSME financing can be both effective and scalable," adds Srivastava

Jaya Vaidhyanathan, CEO of BCT Digital

In a world where financial technology is often a "boys" club, Jaya Vaidhyanathan has not just entered the room, she's taken the lead, pulled up a chair, and rewritten the playbook. As the CEO of BCT Digital, she has steered the company into becoming a trailblazer in AI-driven risk management, proving that grit and vision trump outdated stereotypes. This mindset, coupled with an illustrious career spanning investment banking, corporate leadership, and technology, has propelled her to the forefront of the FinTech revolution. Before founding BCT Digital, Jaya's career was a masterclass in navigating the complex corridors of finance and technology.

She started out on Wall Street as an investment banker, gaining first hand insight into global financial markets. Leadership stints at HCL, Accenture, and Standard Chartered Bank followed, where she spearheaded large scale digital transformations. "These experiences were instrumental in shaping my perspective and preparing me for the entrepreneurial challenges I would later face," she reflects. Armed with a BE in Computer Science from Madras University, an MBA from Cornell, and a CFA charter, Jaya wasn't just equipped; she was overqualified to take on the challenges of entrepreneurship. But what she wanted was impact, and that's exactly what she set out to achieve with BCT Digital.

India's financial sector, before 2016, was riddled with inefficiencies in risk management. The lack of tech-driven solutions meant banks were strug gling with soaring Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Enter BCT Digital. "We pioneered the rt360 Early Warning System to help banks proactively monitor and mitigate risks. Today, our system tracks INR 21 lakh crore ($250 billion) in assets annually and has facilitated the recovery of INR 2,100 crore ($2.5 billion) in potential NPAs," Jaya states proudly.

From credit risk to ESG compliance, BCT Digital has transformed risk management into a proactive, AI-powered domain. With an 80 per cent market share among Indian public sector banks, Jaya and her team have made their presence felt in an industry that once resisted digital transformation. Convincing financial institutions to shift from legacy systems to AI-driven risk management wasn't easy. But her work speaks louder than biases. "With persistence, proof of impact, and industry collaborations, rt360 became the go-to solution for top banks in India," she says. Jaya is deeply committed to fostering women in technology. "Our Women Empowerment Commit tee is working towards increasing female represen tation in leadership roles. Today, 25 per cent of our workforce is women," she shares.

Sarah Arora, Business Head for Product and Exports at D'décor Exports and Co-founder & Creative Director of Sansaar

At just 24, Sarah Arora has seamlessly woven her passion for design and sustainability into the fabric of India's home décor industry. As the Business Head for Product and Exports at D'Décor Exports and the Co-Founder & Creative Director of Sansaar, Sarah is not only upholding a family legacy but also redefining it for the modern age. Growing up amidst the rhythmic hum of looms and the vibrant hues of textiles, Sarah's early memories are deeply intertwined with D'Décor's essence. "Some of my earliest memories revolve around textiles—walking through D'Décor's factories as a child, hearing the rhythmic hum of machinery, running my hands over freshly woven fabrics, and watching my father and his team bring their vision to life," she recalls.

These experiences cultivated a profound appreciation for quality and in novation, laying the foundation for her future endeavors. While the allure of beautiful homes and hotels initially drew her in, Sarah's formal education at Babson College refined her business acumen. Upon joining D'Décor, she identified opportunities to expand the com pany's global footprint and diversify its prod uct range. "We were already a global player, but I wanted to deepen our reach, and today, we're present in 65+ countries, including key markets like the US, UK, and the Middle East," she notes.

Under her leadership, D'Décor introduced over 20,000 SKUs, making quality home furnishings more accessible. Sarah's entrepreneurial spirit led to the birth of Sansaar in April 2024, a brand dedicated to conscious living. Recognizing a growing need for sustainable home furnish ings, she was driven to create a brand that aligned with the future of conscious living. Sansaar launched with over 1,500 SKUs made from sustainable yarns and imple mented rigorous eco-conscious measures. Within its first year, the brand achieved a 35 per cent revenue growth and secured a retail presence in over 450 stores across India. A notable milestone was collaborating with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh on a campaign, aiming to create a cultural shift in how people perceive sustainable home furnishings.

Looking ahead, Sarah envisions leverag ing e-commerce and expanding the ready mades category for D'Décor. For Sansaar, plans include launching a dedicated bedding range, expanding retail presence, and scaling sustainability efforts, with the ambitious goal of making Sansaar a INR 500 crore brand within the next five years. "Today, we recycle nearly 100 per cent of our non-hazardous waste and reuse 50 per cent of our water, setting new benchmarks in the industry," she proclaims. Investments in smart textiles and AI-driven design solutions are also on the horizon, pushing the boundaries of innova tion in home furnishings.

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare India

If one were to ask Alisha Moopen on how she entered the business, she's quick to reply, "I don't think there was ever a moment when I consciously "entered" the business world. It was always there woven into my childhood, shaping my perspective without me even realising it." Growing up, she saw her father, Dr. Azad Moopen, dedicating his life to healthcare - building hospitals and clinics. "I wanted to be a doctor, just like him. But life had other plans. I was drawn to numbers, strategy, and the mechanics of how businesses run, so I pursued finance and worked in banking and consulting in the UK," adds Alisha.

For nearly a decade, she thrived in that world but something was missing. Then, an out of the blue healthcare scare in the family changed everything. It was then that she understood healthcare wasn't just a business—it was about people, families, and the moments that define their lives. That's when she knew, she needed to come back. Of course, returning to Dubai and joining Aster wasn't as simple as just stepping in. Being a finance major, she was assigned to the finance de partment at one of the units of a hospital as it was her father's decision that she start from the bottom.

While there, due to an unfortunate incident, there was a leadership gap that had to be filled overnight. She stepped in, and from that moment, it was a whirlwind of learning and growing. Talking about what she kept in the business and what she changed, Alisha mentions, "One of the key transformations has been the integration of technology to enhance accessibility and efficiency. Another significant shift has been fostering a cul ture of inclusivity and leadership diversity. We have actively encouraged women to take on leadership roles, and today, Aster is proud to be an organiza tion which has 61% women workforce."

In terms of growth, they have strategically expanded into new markets, including Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh, and diversified into premium wellness and beauty care. In India, they recently an nounced a merger with Blackstone backed Quality Care Ltd which with 10,150+ beds to become one of the top 3 hospital chains in India. Sharing her future plans Moopen mentions, "We are on track to expand our bed capacity to 13,300 by FY27. Our growth strategy remains twofold—scal ing through strategic acquisitions and deepening our presence in key markets. Additionally, we are enhancing digital health capabilities, including TeleICUs, to extend advanced care beyond metros. With a strengthened balance sheet, EPS accretion from year one, and a vision to create India's finest healthcare institution."

Akshali Shah, Executive Director, Parag Milk Foods Ltd.

The story of Akshali Shah is one of tradition meeting transformation. As the Executive Director of Parag Milk Foods, she is not just carrying forward a family legacy—she is rewriting the script of what a modern dairy busi ness can be. Her journey from a childhood spent amidst cows and farmers to leading one of India's top dairy brands is a story worth remembering. Growing up on the Pride of Cows dairy farm in Pune, Maharashtra, Akshali was immersed in the dairy world from a young age.

"I vividly remember spending time with the cows and calves, observ ing the dedication my father and the farmers had towards nurturing them," she recalls. While most children played in city parks, Akshali's playground was the dairy farm, and her bedtime stories were business discussions between her father and lo cal farmers. These early experiences planted the seeds of a deep-rooted understanding of the dairy industry, shaping her future ambitions. While many second-generation entrepreneurs struggle with whether to join the family business or carve their own path, for Akshali, the decision was clear.

"I was particularly drawn to the opportu nity to merge our core values with contemporary business practices," she says. She saw the vast po tential in her father's business—not just as a dairy enterprise but as a platform to drive health and nutrition solutions globally. She wanted to elevate Parag Milk Foods beyond just a dairy brand, trans forming it into a household name synonymous with quality, innovation, and wellness. Her boldest move? Shifting the company from a sales-driven approach to a marketing-centric strat egy. "

The company was well-established in terms of sales, but I believed that embracing marketing innovation would help solidify our brand's position in the minds of consumers," she explains. Under her leadership, Parag Milk Foods ventured beyond traditional dairy into the high-growth health and nutrition segment. She spearheaded the launch of Avvatar, India's first 100% vegetarian whey protein, tapping into the growing demand for plant-based, high-protein products. Expanding the product portfolio to cater to evolving consumer preferenc es was a strategic risk that paid off, firmly position ing the brand as a future-forward enterprise.

Her leadership style, while deeply respectful of the foundation laid by her father, is distinctly modern. "My father's leadership was hands-on, rooted in traditional dairy farming. I, on the other hand, focus on steering the company towards digi tal transformation, data-driven decision-making, and global expansion," she says. The balance she maintains between legacy and innovation is what makes her leadership unique.