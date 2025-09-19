Shift in Venture Capital: Exits, Track Records and the Solo GP Boom The motivations stem from a combination of market dynamics, growth ceiling concerns, and changing preferences among limited partners (LPs).

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

A wave of senior general partners (GPs) leaving large venture capital funds to launch independent firms is underway in India, highlighting a shift in early-stage investing. The motivations stem from a combination of market dynamics, growth ceiling concerns, and changing preferences among limited partners (LPs).

Several notable exits have been reported. Shailesh Lakhani, formerly Managing Director at Peak XV Partners (previously Sequoia Capital India), is setting up an early-stage fund and may partner with Harshjit Sethi, another former Peak XV MD who recently stepped down.

Ashish Dave, who led Mirae Asset Venture Investments in India, is in discussions to launch a multi-stage, growth-focused fund after leaving Mirae earlier this year. Sameer Brij Verma, previously at Nexus Venture Partners, has already raised about USD 150 million for his solo GP vehicle, Northpoint Capital. In his announcement of the fund, Verma wrote that his vision was to "stay nimble, founder-first, and back companies early while supporting them all the way through scale."

Piyush Gupta, another ex-Peak XV MD (though not part of the investing team), launched Kenro Capital, which focuses on secondaries. Gupta noted that "secondaries are becoming an essential piece of India's venture ecosystem," adding that his new firm would provide liquidity to founders, employees, and early investors, while also creating fresh opportunities for LPs.

These moves come against a backdrop of sparse large exits in India and the observation that while artificial intelligence has powered excitement globally, much of the spillover in terms of outsized returns has yet to materialise locally. For many veteran GPs, that has meant difficulty in achieving very high rates of return from large funds, especially as fund sizes increase and the tail risk becomes harder to manage.

Lakhani's track record includes investments in Truecaller, Ixigo, Healthkart, and 1mg, while Sethi has backed fintech and enterprise players like BharatPe and Darwinbox. Verma was an early supporter of Postman and Infra.market, and Dave's portfolio at Mirae included Zomato, BigBasket, Shadowfax, and Unacademy. Their histories give credence to their ability to raise capital independently.

Several forces are driving this shift. Large funds face increasing challenges in delivering outsized internal rates of return, particularly in a market where fewer companies are achieving mega-scale exits. At the same time, within established firms, senior partners often hit ceilings—whether in compensation, decision-making autonomy, or in deploying capital in a way that reflects their conviction. Going solo offers more control over thesis, portfolio, pace, and structure. LPs, too, are shifting preferences.

Shekhar Kirani of Accel India said in an X post, "The next wave of VC in India will come from emerging managers who are closer to founders and sectors. Smaller funds, sharper focus, deeper conviction."

The rise of specialist and niche funds is another reason for the breakaway trend. As markets mature, value lies in focusing on sectors, stages, or themes that may be underserved by large generalist funds.

This is also why the solo GP model is finding traction. Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital said, "Solo GPs are deeply involved with founders and can move faster without the layers of committees. The conviction levels are higher because the GP is personally accountable for every decision. This is a model designed for sharper focus, faster cycles, and stronger relationships."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

This CEO's 'Powerful' Switch-Up Is Securing 8-Figure Revenue and DMs From Nordstrom

Ginny Seymour always dreamed of being a CEO — and it's paying off.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Amazon's CEO Wants His 1.5 Million Person Company to 'Operate Like the World's Largest Startup.' Here's How He Plans to Do It.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says the company will be able to innovate faster without layers of middle management.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

A Major Bank Is Upping Pay to $25 an Hour — And Amazon Is Coming Close Too

Big-name companies have recently announced big-time pay increases. Here's when it all goes into effect.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

7 Low-Risk Businesses You Can Start Tomorrow

"You don't find customers for your products. You find products for your customers," Seth Grodin has written. So, what's your product?

By Sujan Patel
News and Trends

Groq Secures USD 750 Mn Funding at USD 6.9 Bn Valuation

The round, led by Disruptive, drew participation from Blackrock, Neuberger Berman, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, and a major US West Coast fund manager.

By Entrepreneur Staff