Abu Dhabi-based Yashaa Global Capital, a USD 75 million venture capital fund focused on sports, media, gaming, and esports, has secured approval from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to commence operations.

The fund, which includes a USD 25 million greenshoe option, aims to deploy capital across sportstech, fitness & wellness, esports & gaming, mediatech, and professional leagues & teams. With a unique blend of elite athletes and seasoned investors, Yashaa Global Capital is set to create a robust support system for startups, offering mentorship, strategic partnerships, and growth opportunities.

Yashaa Global Capital boasts the backing of cricketing greats Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Shastri, and AB de Villiers, along with co-founders and experienced investors Mohammed Sirajuddin, Arif Padaria, and Dr Victor Tay.

Previously known as Da One Global Ventures, the fund has rebranded to reflect its global ambitions and sharper focus on innovation and wealth generation in the sports industry. By leveraging ADGM's status as a premier financial hub, Yashaa Global Capital seeks to bridge global investors, startups, and sports entrepreneurs, ensuring an ecosystem primed for innovation and scalability.

Shikhar Dhawan, General Partner at Yashaa Global Capital, said, "ADGM's stable regulatory environment and its position as the 'Capital of Capital' make it an ideal base for our fund. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the evolving landscape of sports entrepreneurship."

Co-founder Mohammed Sirajuddin highlighted the fund's vision: "The sports industry is transforming, becoming more institutionalized and tech-driven. With our expertise and networks, we aim to bridge the gap in the Asian market, where sports-focused funds remain limited."

AB de Villiers, added: "This fund has the potential to reshape the business of sports, esports, and gaming investments worldwide. I look forward to supporting entrepreneurs both on and off the field."

With ADGM's regulatory backing and a powerhouse team at the helm, Yashaa Global Capital is poised to redefine sports venture capital, fostering long-term growth and innovation in the industry.