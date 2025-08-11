Shilpa Shetty Invests in Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, Joining as Brand Ambassador Limelight claims to operate over 50 stores across more than 45 cities and is targeting 100 stores by 2026, a growth plan that underscores its market leadership ambitions.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shilpa Shetty & Pooja Sheth Madhavan

Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, a lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, has announced actor and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty as both a strategic investor and brand ambassador. The move comes alongside the launch of the company's new campaign "Let's Get Real," aimed at transforming how luxury is defined in India.

Limelight claims to operate over 50 stores across more than 45 cities and is targeting 100 stores by 2026, a growth plan that underscores its market leadership ambitions.

"Limelight is not just participating in the lab-grown diamond category, we are building it," said Pooja Sheth Madhavan, Founder and Managing Director. "As a first mover, we have the responsibility to shift consumer perception. 'Let's Get Real' addresses myths around luxury and positions lab-grown diamonds as an ethical and innovative choice."

Shilpa Shetty said her investment decision was grounded in the brand's growth potential and values. "What drew me to Limelight was the honesty of their story. Lab-grown diamonds are a smart and responsible choice, both as a product and a business. With sustainability and consumer awareness on the rise, I believe Limelight is positioned for significant long-term growth."

The lab-grown diamond market has been gaining traction among young, independent consumers who prioritise sustainability, affordability, and transparency. Industry analysts note that brands with early entry and national presence, such as Limelight, are best placed to capture this demand shift.

Rupali Shrivastava, Chief Marketing Officer, said, "Our campaign is not just branding, it is about aligning with the values of modern consumers. This market is evolving fast, and we are leading the change."

With Shetty's backing, Limelight aims to accelerate expansion and solidify its position as the category leader in India's rapidly growing lab-grown diamond sector.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

I've Owned Over 30 Businesses — Here's How to Master the Art of Running More Than One Company at Once

Running multiple businesses at once can seem overwhelming, but it's completely achievable with the right approach.

By Tonia Ryan
News and Trends

India To lose 20% Of Auto Component Export To US ; Should Focus On High Value Parts & New Markets: Experts

The growing demand in developing countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America offers huge potential for long-term growth

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

India's Startups: Time to Scale Responsibly

Founders who embed ESG early won't just meet expectations—they will define them, says Shailesh Tyagi Partner and Service Line Leader, Sustainability, Deloitte South Asia

By Shailesh Tyagi and Shuchi Malhotra
News and Trends

Neuralzome Cybernetic Raises USD 2.4 Mn to Expand Robotic Solutions

The pre-seed funding round was led by 8X Ventures, along with Turbostart, Avinya Ventures, Saka Ventures, Appreciate Capital, Astir Ventures, IIM Ahmedabad's CIIE, SIDBI, and investor Heston Castelino.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Devices

Get More Done With a Touchscreen Chromebook That Travels Light

A versatile, military‑grade Chromebook with detachable keyboard, Wi‑Fi 6, and 8GB RAM — all in an open box deal.

By Entrepreneur Store