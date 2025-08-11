Limelight claims to operate over 50 stores across more than 45 cities and is targeting 100 stores by 2026, a growth plan that underscores its market leadership ambitions.

Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, a lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, has announced actor and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty as both a strategic investor and brand ambassador. The move comes alongside the launch of the company's new campaign "Let's Get Real," aimed at transforming how luxury is defined in India.

"Limelight is not just participating in the lab-grown diamond category, we are building it," said Pooja Sheth Madhavan, Founder and Managing Director. "As a first mover, we have the responsibility to shift consumer perception. 'Let's Get Real' addresses myths around luxury and positions lab-grown diamonds as an ethical and innovative choice."

Shilpa Shetty said her investment decision was grounded in the brand's growth potential and values. "What drew me to Limelight was the honesty of their story. Lab-grown diamonds are a smart and responsible choice, both as a product and a business. With sustainability and consumer awareness on the rise, I believe Limelight is positioned for significant long-term growth."

The lab-grown diamond market has been gaining traction among young, independent consumers who prioritise sustainability, affordability, and transparency. Industry analysts note that brands with early entry and national presence, such as Limelight, are best placed to capture this demand shift.

Rupali Shrivastava, Chief Marketing Officer, said, "Our campaign is not just branding, it is about aligning with the values of modern consumers. This market is evolving fast, and we are leading the change."

With Shetty's backing, Limelight aims to accelerate expansion and solidify its position as the category leader in India's rapidly growing lab-grown diamond sector.