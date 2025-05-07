Shiplog Secures INR 6.5 Cr Funding Round Led by Bhagnani Family Office The startup plans to utilise the funds to strengthen its technological infrastructure, expand its team, and develop an advanced AI-powered inventory management system.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shiplog

Gurugram-based logistics-tech startup Shiplog has raised INR 6.5 crore in its seed funding round led by the Deepak Bhagnani Family Office.

The startup plans to utilise the funds to strengthen its technological infrastructure, expand its team, and develop an advanced AI-powered inventory management system.

Founded in 2020 by Kamal Sharma, Pratik Dasgupta, and Shubhangi Pandey, Shiplog provides rapid last-mile delivery services tailored for D2C and e-commerce businesses. Through a network of dark stores and a tech-enabled hyperlocal approach, the company enables 4-hour, same-day, and next-day delivery, helping brands meet fast-evolving customer demands.

"Our vision is to revolutionise quick delivery solutions for D2C brands. With this funding, we'll strengthen our tech stack, scale operations, and focus on market leadership in Delhi-NCR," said the Co-founders in a joint statement. "Unlike traditional providers, our integrated platform enables faster fulfilment and greater control for online-first brands."

Shiplog's platform integrates inventory management, order fulfilment, route optimisation, and delivery coordination. Currently handling 15,000+ daily orders, the startup has helped brands significantly reduce RTO rates and boost delivery success rates with over 98% on-time delivery.

Investor Deepak Bhagnani remarked, "With quick-commerce booming, Shiplog stands out for its speed, efficiency, and the founders' sharp execution. We're excited to support their mission to reshape the last-mile delivery landscape."

As part of its green logistics push, Shiplog also leverages EV-based transportation, enhancing sustainability while improving profitability. With this momentum, the company aims to triple its monthly revenue rate within six months and eyes larger funding rounds in the near future.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

This Couple Used Their Savings to Start a Small Business. A Smart Strategy Helped Make It a Multimillion-Dollar Success.

Haley and Adam Weidenbaum launched Everhem to address an overlooked issue in the interior design space.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

I Walked Away From a Corporate Career to Start My Own Small Business — Here's Why You Should Do the Same

I've followed my instincts over expectations, embracing risk and reinvention to build a life that's truly mine.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov
Business News

'Are We All Doomed?' The CEO of Fiverr Says AI Is Definitely Taking Your Job. Here's What to Do About It.

Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman told his employees that AI was coming for most jobs — including his.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Meet the Indicorns: 202 Startups That Scaled with Profitability

Focusing on the sectoral trends, Fintech (50 startups), E-commerce (16), and Logistics (13) are leading India's profit-first growth. Regionally, Delhi NCR emerged at the top with 51 Indicorns, followed by Bengaluru (42) and Mumbai (35).

By Minakshi Sangwan
News and Trends

Simple Energy Eyes INR 3,000 Cr IPO by FY27 to Accelerate EV Expansion

The proceeds will be used to set up a large-scale manufacturing facility to cater to pan-India demand, further aligning with the Government of India's vision of EVs constituting 30% of new vehicle sales by 2030.

By Entrepreneur Staff