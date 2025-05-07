The startup plans to utilise the funds to strengthen its technological infrastructure, expand its team, and develop an advanced AI-powered inventory management system.

Gurugram-based logistics-tech startup Shiplog has raised INR 6.5 crore in its seed funding round led by the Deepak Bhagnani Family Office.

The startup plans to utilise the funds to strengthen its technological infrastructure, expand its team, and develop an advanced AI-powered inventory management system.

Founded in 2020 by Kamal Sharma, Pratik Dasgupta, and Shubhangi Pandey, Shiplog provides rapid last-mile delivery services tailored for D2C and e-commerce businesses. Through a network of dark stores and a tech-enabled hyperlocal approach, the company enables 4-hour, same-day, and next-day delivery, helping brands meet fast-evolving customer demands.

"Our vision is to revolutionise quick delivery solutions for D2C brands. With this funding, we'll strengthen our tech stack, scale operations, and focus on market leadership in Delhi-NCR," said the Co-founders in a joint statement. "Unlike traditional providers, our integrated platform enables faster fulfilment and greater control for online-first brands."

Shiplog's platform integrates inventory management, order fulfilment, route optimisation, and delivery coordination. Currently handling 15,000+ daily orders, the startup has helped brands significantly reduce RTO rates and boost delivery success rates with over 98% on-time delivery.

Investor Deepak Bhagnani remarked, "With quick-commerce booming, Shiplog stands out for its speed, efficiency, and the founders' sharp execution. We're excited to support their mission to reshape the last-mile delivery landscape."

As part of its green logistics push, Shiplog also leverages EV-based transportation, enhancing sustainability while improving profitability. With this momentum, the company aims to triple its monthly revenue rate within six months and eyes larger funding rounds in the near future.